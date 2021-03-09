Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland, centre, poses with Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers with the Championship trophy after winning the 2019 Canadian Open golf championship in Ancaster, Ont., on Sunday, June 9, 2019. The 2021 Canadian Open is set to be cancelled because of COVID-19 border restrictions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

RBC Canadian Open cancelled for second year in a row

The Canadian national men’s golf championship was also cancelled in 2020 because of travel restrictions

The RBC Canadian Open has been cancelled for the second straight year.

Golf Canada made the announcement on Tuesday morning due to logistical challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Canadian Open was scheduled for June 7-13 at St. George’s Golf & Country Club in Toronto.

St. George’s was set to host the 2020 edition of the tournament before it was cancelled and then agreed to host this year’s PGA Tour event as well.

The CP Women’s Open, Canada’s women’s championship, is still scheduled for Aug. 26-29 at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club in Vancouver.

The Canadian Press

