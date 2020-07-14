Redstone Resort celebrates Fathers Day

Redstone helps out the J. L. Crowe golf team with Century 21 Kootenay Homes Fathers Day Fundraiser

Redstone Resort held it’s first annual Century 21 Kootenay homes Fathers Day Fundraiser last month. This year’s lucky charity was the J. L. Crowe Golf team. Pictured are Crowe Students Jakob Smith and Bella Fisher-Vockeroth accepting a check for $730. The event was a great success with Ricka Miller, Kolton “Boom Boom” Miller, Maureen Miller & Erika Miller taking first prize. We would like to thank everyone for donating and playing in the fun Father’s Day fundraiser.

Redstone Resort held it’s first annual Century 21 Kootenay homes Fathers Day Fundraiser last month. This year’s lucky charity was the J. L. Crowe Golf team. Pictured are Crowe Students Jakob Smith and Bella Fisher-Vockeroth accepting a check for $730. The event was a great success with Ricka Miller, Kolton “Boom Boom” Miller, Maureen Miller & Erika Miller taking first prize. We would like to thank everyone for donating and playing in the fun Father’s Day fundraiser.

Redstone helps out the J. L. Crowe golf team with Century 21 Kootenay Homes Fathers Day Fundraiser

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
As postponed NHL season resumes, some fans say the lure of parties will be strong

Just Posted

Paving scams surface as B.C. summer heats up

Advisory from the BC Better Business Bureau regarding paving scams

City of Rossland cancels first open-air bazaar event

The city said the event was cancelled due to low participation.

Peonies amid pandemic

PHOTOS: By Jennifer Small

New mark for Canada Day Nature Challenge

More than 78,000 observations recorded using the iNaturalist Canada platform

B.C. must speak up for a sustainable future

Letter to the Editor from Wildsight

Recent surge in COVID-19 cases not unexpected amid Phase Three of reopening: B.C.’s top doc

Keep circles small, wear masks and be aware of symptoms, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. NDP changing WorkSafeBC regulations to respond to COVID-19

Employers say reclassifying coronavirus could be ‘ruinous’

Baby raccoon rescued from 10-foot deep drainage pipe on Vancouver Island

‘Its cries were loud, pitiful and heartbreaking,’ Saanich animal control officer says

Statistical flaws led to B.C. wolf cull which didn’t save endangered caribou as estimated

Study finds statistical flaws in an influential 2019 report supporting a wolf cull

Windows broken, racist graffiti left on Okanagan home

Family says nothing like this has happened since they moved to Summerland in 1980s

B.C. man who went by ‘Doctor Ray Gaglardi’ charged with sex assault of teenage boys

The man, 75, is accused of assaulting teenage boys he met through Coquitlam-area churches

B.C.’s potential deficit $12.5 billion as spending spikes, taxes drop

Finance Minister Carole James gives COVID-19 outlook

Commercial huckleberry harvesting restricted in Kootenays

The province of B.C. has banned commercial-scale picking from July 15 to October 15

Canadians torn on scaling back COVID-19 benefits to save money: poll

Of those surveyed, 78 per cent said they were worried about the size of the deficit

Most Read