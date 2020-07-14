Redstone Resort celebrates Fathers Day

Redstone Resort held it’s first annual Century 21 Kootenay homes Fathers Day Fundraiser last month. This year’s lucky charity was the J. L. Crowe Golf team. Pictured are Crowe Students Jakob Smith and Bella Fisher-Vockeroth accepting a check for $730. The event was a great success with Ricka Miller, Kolton “Boom Boom” Miller, Maureen Miller & Erika Miller taking first prize. We would like to thank everyone for donating and playing in the fun Father’s Day fundraiser.

Redstone helps out the J. L. Crowe golf team with Century 21 Kootenay Homes Fathers Day Fundraiser