Trail Minor Baseball League and Trail Youth Baseball registration are available online for the upcoming baseball season. Photo: Jim Bailey.

Trail Minor Baseball League and Trail Youth Baseball registration are available online for the upcoming baseball season. Photo: Jim Bailey.

Register now for Trail little league and youth baseball

Baseball players can sign up for little league and youth baseball online at traillittleleague.ca

Registration for Trail Little League (ages 5-12) and Trail Youth Baseball (13-18) is now open.

Although, there is still uncertainty as to what the season will look like, organizers are going ahead with registration so they are prepared for whatever protocols are required.

“As the weather turns to Spring and the maintenance on Butler Park is well under way, we are confident that there will be a baseball season,” read the Trail Youth Baseball Facebook post. “We are working with the City of Trail and the Provincial Health Authority to finalize a COVID safety plan that will allow us to start a baseball season sometime in April, and then expand our play as restrictions are reduced.”

It’s important for both leagues to have an idea of how many players will participate in the season, so they can proceed locally.

In a normal year, Trail Little League’s Major and Minor division teams participated in a regional league that included teams from Nelson, Castlegar, Beaver Valley, Salmo and sometimes Grand Forks.

Due to COVID-19, Trail Minor Baseball is not planning for a regional league for the Major and Minor divisions this year.

“However – when possible, we do intend to coordinate the Major and Minor divisions with Beaver Valley and Salmo – as a part of our planned ‘cohort’.”

“We are looking to get started now, to determine our numbers and be in a position to hit the ground running, once we get the green light.

“So if you would like to play baseball this spring, please register.”

Both the Trail Little League and Youth Baseball players and parents can go to traillittleleague.ca to register.

Registration goes from Mar. 14 to April 16.

Official dates for player evaluations, practices, and opening day will be determined over the next few weeks, once field conditions and return-to-play guidelines for sport have been determined.

Read: Trail moves forward with lighting up Butler Park


sports@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trail Smoke Eaters ask city for arena ice extension
Next story
BCHL will have teams playing in Burnaby during shortened season

Just Posted

Judy Kurtz proudly displays her dad’s Smoke Eater jersey and Canada shirt in a shadow box in her Horseshoe Valley, home. Dick’s favourite hat is perched on top. Photo: Submitted
Remembering a ‘39 Trail Smoke Eater World Champion, a Canadian hockey icon

Born Richard B. Kowcinak on May 25, 1917, in Winnipeg, Dick had a long and successful hockey career

Back L-R: George Ferguson, Addy Tambellini, Harry Smith, Norm Lenardon, Ed Cristofoli. Front L-R: President James Cameron (with camera), Walt Peacosh and Harold Jones. Photo: Dave Rusnell c/o Trail Historical Society.
Trail Blazers: A Candid Moment in Time

Trail Blazers is a weekly feature in partnership with the Trail Museum and Archives

Arrow and Slocan Lakes Community Services will be opening a workshop and store with support from Columbia Basin Trust. Photo: Submitted
Columbia Basin Trust grants for social well-being projects

Over $800,000 funded 42 initiatives

baseball
Register now for Trail little league and youth baseball

Baseball players can sign up for little league and youth baseball online at traillittleleague.ca

Born on a Wednesday. Photo: Submitted
West Kootenay musicians included in B.C. grant program

Nelson’s Born on a Wednesday and Argenta’s Moontricks are among the recipients

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. A single dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is barely enough to cover the average pinky nail but is made up of more than 280 components and requires at least three manufacturing plants to produce. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19: Health officials give timetable for vaccinating all B.C. adults by July

People aged 79 will begin being able to book appointments on March 20

British Columbia officials plan to meet next week with arts organizations who’ve felt shut out of conversations about reopening plans during the pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The arts are not a ‘frill,’ say B.C. groups frustrated with lack of communication from health officials

Provincial officials plan to meet with arts organizations about reopening plans amid COVID-19 pandemic

Sterile instruments at the Cambie Surgery Centre, one of the private clinics contracted to help B.C.’s health ministry catch up on surgeries cancelled due to COVID-19 public health measures. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. says surgical wait list now below pre-pandemic levels

More operating room staff a permanent increase

Boxes of some of the first 500,000 of the two million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio
B.C. pharmacists, pharmacies given green light to administer COVID-19 vaccines

Announced Thursday, as distribution ramps up to include 300,000 essential workers in B.C.

A train zips through Chilliwack on Jan. 23, 2014. CN Police Service is reminding people that trespassing on railway property is illegal. (Chilliwack Progress file)
Railway tracks are not for people, don’t try to beat train, says CN Police Service

CN Police send out railway safety reminder, will be out patrolling B.C. communities

Const. Alex Bérubé, media relations officer with the West Shore RCMP, says he has encountered a wide-range of unusual incidents where people have been driving while distracted. (Shutterstock)
Bowls of cereal to bra removals: RCMP share B.C. drivers’ bizarre distractions

Shaving and applying makeup among the infractions where police have caught drivers in the act

A petition launched by a group of University of Victoria students calls for the renaming of Trutch Street. (Google Maps)
B.C. students lobby to get racist official’s name off Victoria street

University of Victoria students say Trutch Street puts racist history on a pedestal

Victoria’s Fairmont Empress hotel closed for three months in late 2020, early 2021, to undergo renovations in leveraging slower hotel traffic because of COVID-19 restrictions. A new report from Statistics Canada find many businesses in the accommodation and food services sector are bracing for another tough year. (Courtesy of Fairmont Empress hotel)
Survey finds Canada’s hospitality industry has low expectations for year ahead

Almost 87 per cent of businesses in accommodation and food services report lower revenues in 2020

Paramedics, police and firefighters are among priority groups for COVID-19 vaccine starting in April. (The Canadian Press)
B.C. emergency, grocery, school staff get COVID-19 vaccine starting April

Age-based immunization program ahead of schedule

Most Read