Register now for Trail Youth Baseball

Time is running out, so step up to the plate and register for Trail Youth Baseball

Play Ball!! Registration is on for Trail Youth Baseball so sign up now by going to https://www.traillittleleague.ca/tyb_registration/. Photo: Jim Bailey

Trail Youth Baseball (TYB) is back in action in April.

Trail baseball is stepping up to the plate once again this season, and planning for two divisions of regular spring season play, in an interlocking schedule with teams from Trail, Castlegar, and Nelson.

The Senior division is made up of players born in 2004, 2005, 2006, while the Junior division is players born in 2007, 2008 and Jan 1 – Aug 31, 2009.

TYB hopes to play about 14 games (depending on number of teams), with games planned primarily for Mondays and Wednesdays.

TYB plans to get on the field for the week of April 11-15 for practices and evaluations, with the league running until June.

Trail baseball is also holding 18U (Grades 10-12) Regional All Star Team tryouts this week.

The tryouts go on Monday, April 4 and Tuesday, April 5 at Butler Park in Trail at 5 p.m.

The All Star team invites players from the entire West Kootenay region to try out.

With the border still being difficult to navigate this year, the 18U All Star Team will again play in the BC Minor Baseball College Prep League, which is the highest level of play in BC Minor baseball.

The season runs from April 9 through July 25.

The All Star league runs concurrently to house league ball, but players are encouraged to play both, as the schedules shouldn’t overlap. Home games will be at Butler Park in Trail, as well as some weekend trips to the Okanagan and Vancouver.

The team will work towards a chance at a provincial championship at the end of July.

Trail Youth Baseball is running registration from the Little League website at www.traillittleleague.ca/tyb_registration. Register ASAP so teams can be determined.