Registration extended for Mini World Cup

Sign up young soccer talent by Sunday for Mini World Cup in Fruitvale

The Mini World Cup for ages 7-10 is coming to Fruitvale on June 2, and all parents of soccer players of that age group are encouraged to register their young athlete in this exciting and fun event. Jim Bailey file photo.

The Kootenay South Youth Soccer Association and Beaver Valley Minor Soccer is putting out the call to parents of soccer players born between 2009 and 2012 to sign them up for the upcoming Mini World Cup.

The annual event played in Mazzochi Park in Fruitvale is a favourite among soccer enthusiasts throughout the West Kootenay. Players receive there own Mini World Cup jersey and the chance to represent countries from across the globe.

Registration for the event has been extended to Sunday, and B.V. Minor Soccer encourages parents to come out to watch the games and/or participate by coaching.

The cost is $25 per player and includes a Mini World Cup jersey, free lunch, and certificate.

This is a fun-filled day that celebrates B.V. Minor Soccer. The action starts at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 2.

The deadline for registration is Sunday. Go to beavervalleysoccer.ca to register.