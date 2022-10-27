Retirees curling back in the hack

With it being skips day off, it was a chance for the thirds to call the shots in Trail Retirees Curling.

Teams Alvin Caron and Forrest Drinnan battled it out in a low scoring game. Tied at two after three ends, Team Caron stole singles in each of the next three ends to secure the lead and after giving up one in the seventh, took one in the eighth to seal the 6–3 victory.

Team Murray Walsh faced team Bruce Noble and were tied at three after five ends. The turning point came in the sixth end when team Walsh put up a four spot. With lots of rocks in play, team Noble could only manage a single in the seventh and gave up a deuce in eight. Make the final 9–4 for Walsh.

Team Dan Horan gave up a single to team Cal McKerracher in the first, then scored three in the second and stole two in the third. Team McKerracher stormed back with three in the fourth, and one in the fifth to tie the game. Team Horan posted a four in the sixth then promptly gave up three in the seventh.

Up by one with hammer in the last end team Horan put them away by taking three for a 12–8 victory. Team McKerracher could be heard after the game muttering, “We could have had them if we played ten ends.”

