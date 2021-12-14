Rossland siblings top podium at Western Canada Cup for second straight week

Rossland skiers Jasmine and Remi Drolet raced to the top of the podium in their first two weeks of racing at Sovereign Lake in Vernon this month. (Doug Stephen/VR45 Photography photo)

Black Jack skiers Jasmine and Remi Drolet skied to the top of the podium for the second straight week at the Western Canada Cup in Vernon Dec.11-12.

Jasmine finished first overall in the 5-kilometre cross country ski race on Dec. 11 and followed it up with a win in U20 10-km mass start the next day.

Remi, meanwhile, earned gold in the 10-km classic race on Saturday, and bronze in the 15-km mass start on Sunday.

The Western Canada Cup 3&4 was originally scheduled for Rossland’s Black Jack Ski Club, but was moved to Sovereign Lake in Vernon due to uncertain snow conditions.

In the opening Western Canada Cup 1&2 race Dec. 4-5, Jasmine won the 10-km ski race and Remi skied to first place overall in the 15-km race.

Although still a junior skier, at age 19 Jasmine bested a field stacked with some of the best skiers in North America for an incredible start to the ski season.

Remi, 21, did the same in the men’s, finishing in a time of 39 minutes and six seconds, he was 39.5 seconds ahead of Foothills Nordic Skier Tom Stephen and 49.2 seconds ahead of bronze medalist Jack Carlyle.

Black Jack skier Julienne Locke also skied well, coming second in the Open Men sprint behind Julian Smith of Georgian Bay Nordic ski team in the first week’s race, and placed sixth in the 10-km classic this past weekend.

Jasmine is attending Dartmouth College, and her team is currently training in Vernon. She is focusing on qualifying for the Junior World Championships this season, while Remi is taking a sabbatical from Harvard and is looking forward to the Winter Olympic trials in January.

Read: Rossland skier competes at World Nordic championship



sports@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter