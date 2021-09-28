Registration for Rossland Figure Skating Club’s CanSkate programs is now open. Photo: Genevieve Fortin

Registration for Rossland Figure Skating Club’s CanSkate programs is now open. Photo: Genevieve Fortin

Rossland Skating Club open for registration

Rossland skaters hit the ice in October, sign up now

The Rossland Figure Skating Club is now taking registrations for this season’s skating programs.

The season runs from October 2021 to February 2022 with the Canskate programs starting the week of Oct. 18.

CanSkate is a dynamic learn-to-skate program that focuses on fun, participation and basic skill development.

Based on Sport Canada’s long-term athlete development principles, CanSkate centers on physical literacy and the fundamental skills needed to take part in any ice sport or to skate as a recreational activity.

Who’s it for?

The program caters to beginners of all ages, and for those wishing to improve their basic skills, whether their focus is on figure skating, hockey, speed skating or just skating for fun.

“We also offer the StarSkate program which is an opportunity for skaters to develop figure skating skills in areas of ice dance, free skate and interpretive skating,” said organizer Lisa Manaigre.

Details can be found on the website at rosslandskating.com or for more information email the Registrar at rosslandfsc@gmail.com.


sports@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Nobert slides to victory at World Curling Tour event

Just Posted

Rob Nobert slides to victory in the final against Team McCrady at the Torchlight Brewery Classic on Sunday at the Trail Curling Centre. Photo: Jim Bailey
Nobert slides to victory at World Curling Tour event

Forest consultant and project manager John Cathro points to a fallen tree in a trail area south of the Kaslo Aerodrome. Extreme wind events in recent years has FireSmart planners re-assessing the kind of clearing they’re doing in and around Kaslo to try to address the problem. Photo: John Boivin
Kaslo set to begin wildfire risk reduction project in Village-owned forest

A healing drum song is played during Orange Shirt Day 2019 in downtown Victoria. Photo: Black Press
Greater Trail municipalities and regional offices closed on Thursday

B.C. vaccine card on a smartphone, green indicates two doses. Photo: Black Press
BC Vaccine Card is the only verification of status