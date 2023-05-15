Rossland skating club wraps up a successful but challenging season

Rossland Figure Skating Club directors would like to thank (from left) coach Ashley Ross, Ellie Kermode, Payton Fowler, Oona Williams, Eva Manaigre, coach Allison Soukeroff, and coach Candice Soukeroff for their dedication and hard work this season. Photo: Lisa Manaigre

Rossland Figure Skating Club would like to celebrate our skaters and congratulate them on all their success during the 2022/23 season.

We were able to offer a successful Canskate program, as well as coaching for the Star 1 and 2 levels.

Thanks to Adam Heale and Audry Hall, our newest certified coaches, these programs continued throughout the full season in Rossland. However, there were challenges this season due to lack of coaching for our senior Star skaters.

Our Star 3 and up senior skaters were without a coach in Rossland. Five senior skaters, Ellie, Oona, Payton, Eva and Everest, travelled to Castlegar up to four days per week to skate with the Castlegar Skating Club.

The Castlegar coaches (Allison Soukeroff, Candice Soukeroff and Ashley Ross) and members welcomed our Rossland skaters and we ended up having a very successful and enjoyable year, creating many new friendships and positive experiences.

All together the Rossland skaters brought home 11 medals over four competitions. This is a huge accomplishment and something the skaters should be extremely proud of, representing the Rossland Figure Skate Club throughout the province.

Next season we hope to continue to offer skating programs. However, we need to find more volunteers and board members.

The board has been extremely successful in offering many years of skating programming through the Club. The Club cannot operate without a board, and so we strive to encourage the community to become a part of this positive and rewarding experience.

Whether you have a child in skating, or are just interested in keeping skating alive in Rossland, we welcome you to join our team. The tasks are minimal but every role is important for the success of the Club.

Being a part of the Club and staying active and engaged in a sport our athletes truly love is so beneficial for overall development both physically and mentally. Encouraging younger skaters to join and participate is our overall goal so more families can experience what our families have been fortunate to be involved with for many years, and for more years to come.

The RFSC will continue to communicate the plan for the next season. We invite all to attend our AGM happening on Tuesday, May 23 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.

If you are interested in becoming a board member, or know of anyone who you would like to nominate, and to receive the Zoom link for our AGM, you can email rosslandfsc@gmail.com.

