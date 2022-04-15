Rossland skier captures NorAm Cup title

Sage Stefani raced to the overall ski-cross title at the FIS NorAm Cup championship in Nakiska

Sage Stefani tops the podium for the overall NorAm Cup championship on April 10 in Nakiska.

Rossland’s Sage Stefani put the finishing touches on an incredible ski season by capturing the overall 2022 NorAm Cup.

Sage, 19, finished as the top points leader on the NorAm ski cross circuit winning the 2022 NorAm Cup title at Nakiska on April 10.

Alpine Canada announced: “The ski cross overall NorAm was awarded at the Nakiska Ski Area this past weekend, and we have some national pride to CELEBRATE! Your overall king and queen are @reece_howden & Sage Stefani!

“Congratulations to all the athletes who charged throughout the season fighting for the podium.”

The former Red Mountain Racer just returned from competing on the European World Cup.

Sage ended her time in Europe with a personal best seventh-place finish at the 2022 World Junior Ski Cross championship in Veysonnaz, Switzerland on March 29.

“It was a super fun experience, I got to race with different competition then I’m used to, and I’m really excited to have gotten as far as I did,” said Sage. “Getting seventh was my PB so far in Europe, I’m really happy to have finished strong here.”

The NorAm championship also awards Stefani and Team Canada an additional spot (quota) on this coming season’s ski cross World Cup circuit.

Sage’s sister September also raced well this season finishing 12th overall in the NorAm Cup standings while skiing with Sage at the Evolve ski club in Calgary.

