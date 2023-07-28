Rossland’s Sage Stefani named to the Alpine Canada NextGen Ski Cross team. (Submitted photo)

Rossland skier nominated for National NextGen team

Sage Stefani will vie for a spot on Alpine Canada’s NextGen ski cross racing team

Former Red Mountain Racer, Sage Stefani, was selected to Alpine Canada’s Next Gen Ski-Cross Team.

Stefani, 21, missed the 2022-23 ski cross season due to an injury, but is eager to hit the slopes for the upcoming season.

Athlete nominations are based on meeting published nomination criteria (available at AlpineCanada.org).

Stefani finished as the top points leader on the NorAm ski cross circuit in 2021-22, winning the 2022 NorAm Cup title at Nakiska on April 10.

Her finish as the NorAm female champion earned Canada another spot on the World Cup Circuit for the 22-23 season.

Stefani also competed for Team Canada in the European Cup Tour in France, Italy, Austria and Germany in March 2022. She wrapped up her time in Europe with a personal best seventh-place finish at the 2022 World Junior Ski Cross championship in Veysonnaz, Switzerland on March 29.

The National NextGen group is made up of the young up-and-coming athletes who will eventually compete on the world stage. They will join the likes of Whistler’s Marielle Thompson, Cranbrook’s India Sherret, Tiana Gairns of Prince George and Windemere’s Courtney Hoffos, all BC ski cross racers named to the Women’s National team.

The final team selection will be officially announced in the fall closer to the start of the World Cup competition season.

