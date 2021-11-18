Rossland Sr. Warriors host Lethbridge Lightning

The Rossland Sr. Warriors are back in action and begin their quest for a provincial men’s title

The Rossland Senior Warriors are back in action with a two-game series against the Lethbridge Lightning on Nov. 20 and 21.

After a season’s hiatus due to COVID, the Warriors return to Rossland ice with one goal in mind – to make it to the provincial finals where they’ll vie for the Senior Men’s AA Coy Cup Championship.

“We are very excited to get back on the ice,” said the Warriors executive member, Devyn Hill. “After these home games we hit the road for a two game set versus Powell River, before returning home Dec. 3-4.”

Currently they have 10 games scheduled for the season, not including potential playoff games.

Hill says the Warriors have a number of high-end players from Nelson, Castlegar, Trail and Rossland on their roster, and include former WHL, BCHL, CJHL, and KIJHL skaters.

Coached by Paul Matteucci, Darin Sinal, Travis Drake and Albert Benson, most of the skaters stay in game shape by playing in the Trail Commercial Hockey League.

Following this weekend match, the Sr. Warriors travel to Powell River to play the Regals on Nov. 26-27.

The Sr. Warriors won the Coy Cup back in 2006-07 and are looking to begin the journey to another title with a good start this weekend.

The Sr. Warriors hockey team boasts a rich and storied history. The team played in the Western International Hockey League (WIHL), in the hey-day of senior men’s hockey, and captured the WIHL League title in the 1957-58 season.

The team previous was called the Rossland Miners and records date back to as early as 1923, proving a long-standing history of hockey in the Golden City.

Game tickets are now available at Ferraro Foods Rossland, Re/Max Rossland and Rossland Beer Company. Tickets are good for any game this season. Cost is $10, cash only please.

Reminder all attendees must be vaccinated and provide proof upon entry to the game. Rossland Arena capacity is 50 per cent.

The puck drop on Saturday, Nov. 20, goes at 7 p.m., and on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 3 p.m.

