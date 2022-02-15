Rossland Sr. Warriors play for berth in B.C. hockey championship

The Rossland Sr. Warriors are playing this weekend for a berth into the Coy Cup and a shot at the B.C. senior men’s AA hockey championship.

The Warriors face off against Dawson Creek Canucks, the two time defending Coy Cup champions, on Friday and Saturday.

“It will definitely be our biggest test yet,” said Warriors player Devyn Hill. “The games are playoff games to see who will go to the March 25 championship in Northern B.C.”

The Warriors hosted Powell River in January and won their first game 4-2 and the second game 8-3, in a very physical series against the Regals.

The Warriors then travelled to Powell River earlier this month and lost a pair of games 7-5 and 8-7 in overtime.

“We had a short bench of 12 players for the first game and 10 players for the second game as we lost two guys to injury,” said Hill. “It was a great performance from our guys against a full team on their home ice.”

This weekend’s games at the Rossland Arena will be the last two Warriors home games this season.

The Warriors were Coy Cup champions in 2007, and the Trail Smoke Eaters won the Cup in 2002 and 2003.

The games go Friday, Feb. 18, and Saturday, Feb. 19, with the puck drop at 7 p.m. Doors open 6:15 p.m. at the Rossland Arena.

