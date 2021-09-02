Rossland teen makes noise on motocross circuit

Noah Ketel is steadily climbing the ranks with his ultimate goal to be the BC Champion in Motocross

By Tara Hauck

At Seven Summits Centre for Learning, our students are the architects of their own destinies.

One of the Centre’s current students whose perseverance has been paying off is Noah Ketel. He is a 15-year-old motocross racer who is steadily climbing the ranks with his ultimate goal to be the BC Provincial Champion in Motocross.

Noah started motocross at six years old and progressed to racing by nine years of age. He races on a KTM125cc, when most of the competitors race on 250cc.

Nonetheless, he is so fast he placed fourth out of 35 competitors in the BC 250cc Junior class race and sixth out of 32 competitors in the open junior class. The motocross races are on a set dirt racetrack with double and triple jumps connected by hairpin corners.

Noah works hard to be competitive by training in the gym four times a week and by riding two to three sessions a week at the Kootenay Motocross track on the Bombi pass.

“I just do what it takes and get it done; whether it’s in the classroom or race track, I stay organized and give it my best every time,” said Noah, who is entering Grade 10. “7S is the best high school for me as the self-designed programming allows me to train, race, and travel while I go to school.”

Noah’s experience is not just designed for athletes, but any student who wants to be in control of their high school journey. Students learn self-management skills, work ethic, self-belief, and future direction options without limitations.

“You can pursue what you want, what really interests you, without compromise at your own pace,” said Noah.

“At 7S, we really can have it all.”

Noah’s primary goal is to win, or place top three, in the Motocross race series between now and the end of September. This would potentially give him enough points to earn the title of BC Provincial Champion in Motocross.

Regardless, Noah enjoys several other outdoor activities such as U17 Sport Mountain Bike Racing and riding around on his dirt jump bike at the skatepark where he practises his airtime.

He is sponsored by Fox Canada Racing, Main Jet Motosports, and Mobuis Braces. Noah helps to coach the younger kids through the West Kootenay Recreational Dirt Bike and ATV Society, where he enjoys giving back to the community and helping inspire young riders with his charisma, knowledge, and excitement for Motocross.

Whether it is during a Motocross race or classroom time, Noah Ketel is dedicated to “doing what it takes to get it done,” and having a blast along the way.

For those who are interested in joining the revolution and becoming a co-author of their own learning and an architect of their own destiny, check out Seven Summits Centre for Learning – a public high school in Rossland.

