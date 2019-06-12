The 2019 Safeway Colombo Lodge East-West Kootenay Bocce Tournament rolled into Trail on Sunday. The Cranbrook team of Alphonso Bertoia and Fred Tironese repeated as A Event Champs beating Dieter Bogs and Tony DeVuno in the final; Beppi Bertuzzi and Hans Barth placed third. The B Event was claimed by Trail’s Rob Regnier and Murray Walsh with Pat Zanier and Mauro Corazza coming second and Lino Moro and Al Bressanutti in third.

Safeway-Colombo Lodge roll out East-West Kootenay Bocce Tournament

Cranbrook team repeats as A champs at East-West bocce battle in the Gulch

The 2019 Safeway Colombo Lodge East-West Kootenay Bocce Tournament rolled into Trail on Sunday. The Cranbrook team of Alphonso Bertoia and Fred Tironese repeated as A Event Champs beating Dieter Bogs and Tony DeVuno in the final; Beppi Bertuzzi and Hans Barth placed third. The B Event was claimed by Trail’s Rob Regnier and Murray Walsh with Pat Zanier and Mauro Corazza coming second and Lino Moro and Al Bressanutti in third.

JIM BAILEY

Trail Times

Cranbrook team repeats as A champs at East-West bocce battle in the Gulch

Previous story
West Kootenay ‘A’ Orioles remain undefeated

Just Posted

Update: Rossland fire displaces family

Regional crews called to structure fire on Tuesday

Police looking for driver after close call at Warfield school crossing

Weekly police briefs from Greater Trail RCMP

Glenmerry residents advised to stock up on water for Wednesday

Water shut-off part of Iris Crescent rebuild

B.C. cherry season ready to blossom

According to farmers, the cherry season has hardly been affected by spotty weather

Katie Yuris receives BC Hockey Coach of the Year

Katie Yuris, coach of West Kootenay Wildcats, honoured with the Ernie Gare Coach of the Year Award

VIDEO: Jon Stewart lashes out at Congress over 9-11 victims fund

The comedian called out committee members who didn’t come to the hearing

B.C. music teacher suspended after telling student to kill himself

Pekarsky was teaching Grade 9 band class at an independent school in Delta at the time of the incident

Owner shocked after dog left in B.C. vet’s freezer for 78 days

B.C. College of Veterinarians investigating case of 13-year-old Chow Chow named Brooke

‘Canada is sorry’: Raptors fan sends Kevin Durant flowers to apologize for cheering injury

Kevin Durant will not return for Game 6 of the NBA finals

Expert panel recommends Canada implement single-payer pharmacare plan

Plan wouldn’t be in place for at least 10 years

Liberals reject most Tory amendments to environmental assessment bill

The amendments would give agency right to decide if it should consider Indigenous rights or climate change

Nine of 30 smuggling charges stayed against owner of inn on US-Canada border

January trial set on remaining 21 charges for Robert Boule, accused of smuggling people into Canada

Cyclist’s cross-Canada ride cut short after traffic stop nets drugs, weapons

The man was riding his bike illegaly along the Port Mann Bridge when traffic cops pulled him over

Commons committee urges feds to consider decriminalizing simple drug possession

Commons health committee is also recommending a public-awareness campaign

Most Read