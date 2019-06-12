Safeway-Colombo Lodge roll out East-West Kootenay Bocce Tournament

The 2019 Safeway Colombo Lodge East-West Kootenay Bocce Tournament rolled into Trail on Sunday. The Cranbrook team of Alphonso Bertoia and Fred Tironese repeated as A Event Champs beating Dieter Bogs and Tony DeVuno in the final; Beppi Bertuzzi and Hans Barth placed third. The B Event was claimed by Trail’s Rob Regnier and Murray Walsh with Pat Zanier and Mauro Corazza coming second and Lino Moro and Al Bressanutti in third.

JIM BAILEY

Trail Times

Cranbrook team repeats as A champs at East-West bocce battle in the Gulch