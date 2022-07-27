Schedule set for Beaver Valley Nitehawks’ KIJHL season

B.V. Nitehawks will open its season on Sept. 24 at home against the Osoyoos Coyotes

The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) released its 2022-23 regular season schedule with a return to inter-conference play.

The season will officially kick off on on Friday, Sept. 23 with 18 of the league’s 20 teams in action.

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks will open its season as hosts to the Osoyoos Coyotes on Saturday, Sept. 24.

All KIJHL teams will play a 44-game regular season that includes six games each against divisional rivals, two games against teams from the alternate division within the same conference, and one game against each team from the alternate conference.

For inter-conference play, Okanagan Conference clubs will host opponents from one division in the Kootenay Conference while traveling to the other division, and vice versa.

The Nitehawks play two games in September, before embarking on an 11-game month of October, which includes seven games on the road.

B.V. will make a three game road trip to Kamloops, 100-Mile House, and Chase from Oct. 7-9, before travelling to Spokane for a tilt against the Braves on Oct. 15, their first visit since the 2019-20 season.

November will see the Nitehawks play at home in six of its 11 matches, and December is even more home-friendly with five of eight of its games at the Hawks Nest. The KIJHL will take a holiday break from Dec. 19-27 with games resuming Dec. 28.

The Hawks play eight games in January before winding up its season with four matches in February, including its final game of the season rife with playoff implications on Feb. 11 versus Neil Murdoch Division rival Nelson Leafs.

The KIJHL playoffs begin on Friday, Feb. 17 when 16 teams begin their quest for the Teck Cup, with an expanded time frame that will allow for each series to take place over 12 days.

The Spokane Braves are scheduled to play their first KIJHL regular season game since February 2020 when they host Osoyoos Coyotes on Sept. 23 to begin their long-awaited 50th season. The league is continuing to monitor circumstances around the Canada-U.S. border and will provide updates.

A pre-season exhibition game schedule has yet to be released.

For Nitehawks single game or season tickets go to bvnitehawks.ca/tickets/.

