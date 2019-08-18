Schroder pitches Team Canada to win over Dominican

Fruitvale native Allison Schroder went the distance, striking out five batters in an 11-1 Team Canada victory over the Dominican Republic at the World Cup qualifier in Aquascalientes, Mex. on Sunday. Baseball-Canada photo.

Greater Trail pitcher Allison Schroder led Team Canada to its first win at the Pan Am Women’s Baseball Tournament in Aguascalientes, Mexico on Sunday.

Team Canada scored five runs in the fifth inning in an 11-1 mercy-rule win over the Dominican Republic in its opening game at the World Cup qualifier.

Schroder, 17, got the start for Team Canada, allowing just three hits while striking out five, and was named ‘Fighter of the Game’.

Canada jumped out to a 4-0 lead after two, and added two more in the bottom of the third to take a 6-0 lead into the fifth, when they broke it open with five runs. Dominican loaded the bases in the third and fifth innings but Schroder pitched her way out of trouble, giving up just one run in the complete game victory.

Eight teams, including Canada, U.S.A, Mexico, Nicaragua, Dominican, Puerto Rico, Cuba, and Venezuela are playing for a berth into the 2020 Women’s World Cup of Baseball with the top four teams advancing.

Canada continues play at the Pan Am tournament on Monday when they face Nicaragua at 2:30 p.m. CDT.