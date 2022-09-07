The West Kootenay slo-pitch team finished with a silver medal at the Canadian Senior Games. Back row L-R: Kevin Melanson, Janice Melanson, Kirk Blank, Chris Bowman, Tom Campbell, Joe Capriglione, Mike Roch, Lorne Wuori, Edie St. Arnaud, Wayne Germain. Front row: Chris Mota, Steve Cutts, John Mota, Loni D’Andrea, Luree Gould, Marian Shlakoff, and Barry Benner. Photo: Submitted
Silver for West Kootenay at seniors games
Canada 55+ Senior Games were held from Aug. 23 to Aug. 26 in Kamloops.
The West Kootenay slo-pitch team finished with a silver medal at the Canadian Senior Games after falling 15-12 to host Kamloops in the final held Friday, Aug. 26. The team went 3-1 in the round robin, crushed Saskatchewan 14-2 in the quarter-final and beat Ontario 23-11 in the semifinal en route to the final.
This second place finish follows the West Kootenay team’s two-year hiatus of play due to the pandemic. Canada 55+ Senior Games were held from Aug. 23 to Aug. 26 in Kamloops. The large multi-sport games welcomed more than 2,500 senior participants from across the country to compete in 26 different events.
KootenaysSeniors
Barry Benner dropped by the Trail Times to show readers the silver medal the West Kootenay slo-pitch team won at this summer’s Canada 55+ Senior Games held in Kamloops a few weeks ago. Photo: Sheri Regnier