Silverbacks battle back to beat Smoke Eaters

Trail Smoke Eaters Brady Hunter tries the wrap around against Salmon Arm goalie Liam Vanderooi to no avail in a 5-3 Silverbacks win. Photo: Jim Bailey

What may be a preview of round one of the BCHL Interior Conference playoffs faced off at the Trail Memorial Centre on Wednesday night where the Salmon Arm Silverbacks beat the Trail Smoke Eaters 5-3.

The game winner came 2:20 into the third period when the Smoke Eaters were caught on a line change and Salmon Arm quickly transitioned with Mathieu Cobetta-Roy firing in a rebound off a Nathan Morin shot for a 4-3 lead.

Despite the loss, the Trail Smoke Eaters didn’t look like the seventh seed or the Silverbacks the number-two seed in the first period as Trail dominated outshooting Salmon Arm 21-9 through 20 minutes.

Yet it was Tucker Hartmann who opened the scoring for Salmon Arm 4:54 , before Zach Michaelis replied for Trail at 6:13 to tie it at one heading into period two.

Smoke Eaters captain Coalson Wolford scored 63 seconds into the middle frame on a setup from Brady Hunter and Michaelis to give Trail a 2-1 lead.

Just over six minutes later, Wolford redirected in his 10th of the season on a shot from Michaelis past Backs goalie Liam Vanderkooi to give Trail a 3-1 lead at 7:21 of the second.

The Smoke Eaters Coalson Wolford and Teddy Lagerback look for a loose puck in front of the Salmon Arm net. Photo: Jim Bailey

Salmon Arm battled back on goals from Zack Smith and a breakaway tally from Aidan Lindblad to tie it at 11:58, beating Smokies goalie Evan Fradette with a low shot stick side.

The Silverbacks added an empty netter with 1:07 remaining to improve their record to 33-8-3-1 while Trail falls to 17-22-2-2.

Trail outshot Salmon Arm 43-32 and went 0-for-2 on the power play, while the Silverbacks were 1-for-3.

The Smoke Eaters embarked on a heavy March schedule playing 12 games in 24 days, with just three remaining matches at home.

This was just their third game against the Salmon Arm this season, and will play the ‘Backs two more times as part of the 11 remaining.

Trail hosts West Kelowna on Friday with the puck drop at 7 p.m. at the Cominco Arena, and head to Penticton to face off against the Vees on Saturday.

Smoke Eaters Nic Remissong and Silverback Isaac Lambert battle for possession off the face off. Photo: Jim Bailey

BCHL Notes: Former Midget U18 Kootenay Ice captain Noah Quinn earned third star in the BCHL last week. The Nelson native had a great weekend scoring four goals and eight points in three games to give him 21 goals and 44 points in 42 games this season.

Quinn had a career game against West Kelowna Warriors in a 6-3 Bucks victory. The Bemidji State commit tallied four goals and an assist for a five point night and the game’s first star.

Read: Smoke Eaters back on winning track

BCHLTrail Smoke Eaters