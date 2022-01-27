Smoke Eater, Disher, signs with NCAA Huskies

Trail Smoke Eaters forward Quinn Disher is following the path of former Smokies captain Jake Lucchini and committed to Michigan Tech University.

The 18-year-old Fort St. John native will play NCAA Division 1 hockey for the Huskies starting in the 2023/24 season.

“After touring the school and the facilities, I’m beyond excited to commit to Michigan Tech University,” said Disher in a release. “I wouldn’t be here today without the help of my coaches, friends and most importantly my family. I look forward to being a Husky.”

The 18-year-old has already doubled his point totals from the 2021 Pod season and sits fourth in team scoring with eight goals and 16 assists.

The Okanagan Hockey Academy product has become one of the top performers for the Smoke Eaters this season with three goals 5-on-5, three on the powerplay and two shorthanded. Disher has played in all but one game this season for the Smoke Eaters.

“We are thrilled for Quinn and his family to commit to Michigan Tech University!” said Smoke Eaters head coach and GM Tim Fragle. “We look forward to continuing Quinn’s development both on and off the ice, to make sure he’s successful at the next level.”

Michigan Tech is a university in the small town of Houghton, Michigan, with a storied history and winner of three NCAA National Championships.

