Smoke Eaters acquire veteran defenceman on loan from WHL

Veteran defenceman Mitchell Prowse of the Lethbridge Hurricanes to skate with Trail Smoke Eaters

Kelowna product Mitchell Prowse will join the Trail Smoke Eaters for much of its exhibition season. Prowse is on loan from the WHL Lethbridge Hurricanes, whose season start has tentatively been delayed to Jan. 8. Photo: Warren Henderson/Capital News

The Trail Smoke Eaters temporarily bolstered their backend with a Western Hockey League addition on Friday.

After the WHL redefined its return to play date for Jan. 8, the Lethbridge Hurricanes loaned the services of veteran defenceman Mitchell Prowse to the Smoke Eaters.

The 20-year-old Kelowna native will skate with the Smoke Eaters until the WHL teams return to the ice for training camp.

“We are excited to have Mitch join our program,” head coach and GM Tim Fragle said in a release. “He will bring a lot to our group and we look forward to having him lead by example, along with utilizing his experience from the WHL.”

Prowse has played in 239 WHL games all with the Victoria Royals and amassed 81 points and 200 penalty minutes over his three year career.

The Victoria Royals traded veteran Prowse to the Hurricanes back in April for 18-year-old forward Nick Dorrington.

The six-foot-two Prowse was an assistant captain with the Royals last season, and also played with Smoke Eaters alumnus Jameson Murray in 2018-19.

The BCHL expects to start its season in December, but no schedule has been released.

If the WHL season is able to begin, the WHL said all regular season games will be played exclusively within the boundaries of each division.

The East Division will consist of seven Saskatchewan and Manitoba teams, the Central Division will consist of the five Alberta teams, the B.C. Division of the five teams from British Columbia.; and the U.S. Division of the five teams in Washington and Oregon.



