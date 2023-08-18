Trail Smoke Eaters

Smoke Eaters add new trainer/therapist and broadcaster to team

Trail Smoke Eaters welcome new trainer Emily Michalchuk and broadcaster Drew Wilson

The Trail Smoke Eaters added new staff in preparation for the 2023-24 BCHL season earlier this month.

Trail announced the hiring of Emily Michalchuk as the team’s new Trainer, and Drew Wilson as its Broadcaster.

Emily Michalchuk

Emily Michalchuk

Michalchuk is a Certified Athletic Therapist and joins the Trail Smoke Eaters for her first season in the BCHL. Originally from Victoria, Michalchuk graduated from Camosun College in 2022 and has been living and working in Edmonton since completing her studies.

In Edmonton, she had the opportunity to work as an Athletic Therapist at MacEwan University and with the CEBL’s Edmonton Stingers. She also brings hockey experience, having worked with teams in the CSSHL, HSL, and KIJHL.

“I’m excited to be joining the Trail Smoke Eaters this season for my first year in the BCHL,” said Michalchuk. “I have heard nothing but good things about the team and amazing fans, and I’m happy that I get to be part of this community. I’m looking forward to a great season and all the fun and thrilling challenges it will bring.”

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson

A seasoned veteran, Wilson has been in broadcasting for over 43 years and can regularly be heard on Bounce Radio as the station’s News-Sports Anchor.

Drew started calling hockey games in 1983 as the voice of the Pembroke Lumber Kings of the CJHL. He got his first taste of the BCHL in 1995 calling Prince George Spruce Kings games on Shaw TV.

Wilson became the playoff voice of the Trail Smoke Eaters in 2001 and called road games during the regular season and playoffs in 2003-04 before moving to Prince Albert to become the voice of the WHL’s Raiders.

While there, he called over 1,000 games and also broadcast three Telus Cup Championships, captured by the Midget AAA Prince Albert Mintos.

Drew’s play-by-play career also includes stints as voice of the Saskatchewan Rush of the National Lacrosse League and the Saskatoon Hilltops of the Canadian Junior Football League, who won three Canadian Bowl titles during Drew’s tenure in their broadcast booth.

