Smoke Eaters and Murphy Foundation engage schools in fundraiser

The Trail Smoke Eaters’ and the Murphy Family Foundation’s (MFF) community support continues to grow.

The Smoke Eaters and MFF partnered in a promotion that invites local schools to participate in a ‘Smokies in Our Schools Program’. So far, up to seven local schools have gone all in and are marketing and selling discounted Smoke Eaters tickets ($10 for Adults, $5 for youth ages 13-18) for a chance to win a $5,000 grand prize.

“They were able to choose whatever game nights that they wanted to promote as Smokies in their school night,” explained Smoke Eaters Events Manager Allison McCarthy. “Then each school will try to sell their discounted tickets for their particular game night … It’s pretty neat how every school figured out the marketing plan and where they would like to see the money designated in their schools.”

Participating schools and their game night include Twin Rivers School in Castlegar (Oct. 18), Rossland Seven Summits (RSS – Oct. 26), J. L. Crowe (Oct. 30), Glenmerry (Nov. 8), Webster (Nov. 9), Fruitvale (Nov. 22), and St. Michaels (TBD). Residents can purchase tickets online or from local students.

“I spoke to each school and they put together their own marketing plan, so each school has a different way in how they’re engaging the community besides the online option,” said McCarthy.

RSS School teamed up with the Rossland Beer Company and are selling tickets for Saturday’s game against the West Kelowna Warriors.

J. L. Crowe Secondary, meanwhile, upped the ante for its game against the Wenatchee Wild on Oct. 30.

“Last year Craig Cunningham came to Crowe to talk to our Hockey Academy English class,” said J. L. Crowe Counsellor Dara Waterstreet. “He was inspirational. We talked then about doing a fundraiser and when the Smokies in the Classroom event was proposed, we jumped on board.”

J. L. Crowe is running a contest where every person who buys a ticket for Wednesday’s game will get a chance to win a signed Auston Matthews Maple Leaf jersey, as well as prizes donated from The Doorway and Shoppers Drug Mart. In addition, on Monday, Crowe is having a ‘running’ contest to raise funds for Cunningham’s All Heart Foundation.

“Monday we are doing a Bridge-a-thon,” added Waterstreet. “Teams of four raise at least $100 in pledges and will run the bridges for one hour – from 1:15 to 2:15 starting at the park behind the library on the Esplanade.”

The Royal Theatre also jumped on board and donated prizes for the team that runs the most laps. The team that raises the most money will be entered into the shoot-to-win contest at Wednesday’s Smoke Eater game.

If successful, the school will donate the grand prize funds to Cunningham’s All Heart Foundation.

“I have never had a lack of support in my hometown during my playing career but the way they are supporting me in my new journey is even more meaningful!” wrote Cunningham in a message to Crowe students.

Tickets will be sold by the Kootenay Ice Major Midget team and J. L. Crowe Grad Council at Ferraro Foods on Sunday from 12-4 p.m., and Monday and Tuesday from 3-5 p.m.

Each school will benefit from the program as it not only supports the team, but the students and their respective communities.

The Murphy Foundation will donate $5,000 to the first-place school, $3,000 to second place, and $2,000 to third place.

To purchase discounted tickets go to the Trail Smoke Eaters FaceBook page and click on the ‘Shop Now’ button at the top right of the page or enter the link: https://squareup.com/store/smokies-in-our-schools​.

Your name will be placed on the Guest Services list for your designated schools game night. Upon arrival to the Trail Memorial Centre, check in with the Guest Services hostess stand, located to the right of the main entrance. Provide hostess your name for entry into the arena.