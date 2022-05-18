Smoke Eaters announce signing of two more camp recruits

The Trail Smoke Eaters announced two new commitments to the team for the 2022-23 season.

The Smoke Eaters signed 18-year-old defenceman Alec Whipple and 15-year-old forward Logan Peskett this month.

Peskett made a huge impression at the Smoke Eaters ID camp at the end of April. The Vancouver product played as an underaged this past season with the West Van Academy Warriors U18 prep team where he tallied 13 goals and four assists for 17 points in 30 games.

“It means a lot to be able to play and live in a town with such a rich hockey culture is amazing,” said Peskett in a release. “I’d like to thank my family and friends for helping me achieve my goals. I’m excited to get started and continue the winning tradition here in Trail.”

The six-foot-two, right-shot forward was also selected 127th overall in the WHL Bantam draft by the Kelowna Rockets in December.

“Logan is a player we have been watching for some time and he definitely had a strong camp here in Trail,” said Smoke Eaters head coach and GM Tim Fragle. “Logan has a lot of tools to be excited about, his size and skill set along with his high compete level, which will fit right in as a Smoke Eater.”

Whipple is a Far Hills, N.J. product who has played most of his high school hockey in Minnesota.

The 18-year-old played a total of 38 games this year across three different leagues, with the majority of his games, 27, being played at Minnetonka High where he had a goal and eight assists from the blueline.

“Alec is a smooth skating defenseman who brings a lot of skill and compete,” said Smoke Eaters associate coach Dustin Korlak. “He has a strong hockey IQ and exceptional puck moving ability. We are excited to have Alec and his family join the Smoke Eaters organization and we look forward to helping him grow and develop both on and off the ice.”

The six-foot-one, right-shot defenceman was a steady presence on the back end in Minnetonka. Whipple brings a strong skating ability, size and grit to the Smoke Eaters defensive core.

“When I arrived in Trail for the first time, I envisioned myself playing here because of the small town feel and the passion this town has for its team,” said Whipple. “Because of the fans, the organizations commitment to development, the coaching staff they have there and the facilities, I knew Trail is a first class destination for junior hockey. I could not be happier to join the Smokies for next season!”

The two recruits join Kootenay products Judah Makway and Rhett Hamilton who also committed to the Smoke Eaters following the ID camp in Trail. The two right-handed shots will provide a little more balanced to a team that was heavily left-handed shots last season.

The Smoke Eaters also have a camp scheduled for Vancouver on June 10-12, where Fragle expects to see more players from the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island and the U.S.

The Smoke Eaters are also offering an Early Bird Season Ticket price. To take advantage of inflation-free pricing go to trailsmokeeaters.com.

