Diarmid DiMurro, #14

Smoke Eaters Colella, DiMurro crack 20-year-old all star team

BCHL Network gives graduating Trail Smoke Eaters a nod for their outstanding season

The BCHL Network announced its 20-year-old all-star teams last week with two Trail Smoke Eaters making the Interior Division squad.

Defenceman Diarmid DiMurro and forward Michael Colella cracked the All 20-year-old Team for the Interior after compiling career numbers this past season.

“With the sudden abrupt end to the 2019-20 BCHL season due to COVID-19, the league was unable to crown a champion,” said BCHL Network writer McKenzie Guardiero, a former scout and Jr. A player. “It’s unfortunate for all players but especially sad for the 20-year-old players. A lot of these young men have spent years working hard trying to chase down a national junior A championship with their teammates and are now left without that opportunity.”

DiMurro was one of Trail’s best defencemen the past two seasons. The Highland Hills, NY native compiled six goals and 38 points in 57 games this year, and a total of 73 points in 115 BCHL games with the Smoke Eaters.

DiMurro anchored the power play and contributed 22 points with the extra man. His defensive play combined with a fine offensive acumen put him tied for fifth among defenceman in league scoring.

The Smoke Eaters assistant captain will play for the NCAA Div. 1 Rochester Institute of Technology next season.

Up front, Colella dazzled Trail fans with his playmaking skills and goal-scoring prowess this past season. The Turnersville, N.J. native finished third in BCHL scoring, tallying 27 goals and 68 points, while playing in all 58 games for the Smoke Eaters. Colella will attend Northern Michigan University and play for the Wildcats in NCAA Div. 1 hockey.

The other 20-year-old players that made the grade for the Interior include Wenatchee Wild goalie Daniel Chenard, Salmon Arm Silverbacks defenceman Akito Hirose, and Penticton Vees forwards Jay O’Brien and David Silye.

Former Smoke Eater forward Levi Glasman of the Powell River Kings was also named to the graduating all-star team for the Island Division. Glasman, a Red Deer native, led the Kings in scoring with 22 goals and 49 points in 50 games. He committed to Colgate University for 2020-21.

The CJHL national championship, Centennial Cup (formerly RBC Cup), was set to play in Portage la Prairie this week, but was cancelled due to coronavirus. Penticton is scheduled to host the 2021 Centennial Cup.

Mike Colella

