Smoke Eaters defeat Centennials, fall to Vees

Josh Schenk scored the game winner to lift the Trail Smoke Eaters to a 4-2 victory over the Merritt Centennials on Friday night, before falling to the Penticton Vees on Saturday at the Trail Memorial Centre.

The Whitehorse product tallied his fourth of the season on a backhander in close to give the Smoke Eaters a 3-0 lead with 5:06 remaining in the third period.

With the weekend split, Trail’s record improves to three wins, two losses and three overtime losses, good for fourth place in the Interior Conference.

Trail dominated the first period outshooting the Centennials 12-3 and led 1-0 on a goal by Jason Stefanek. The Dartmouth College commit redirected a point shot from Jack Kennedy to give the Smokies an early lead at 9:42.

Christian Kim banged in a rebound to put the Smoke Eaters up 2-0 at 17:38 of the second period, but Trail was frustrated by Merritt goalie Karlis Mezsargs as the Riga, Latvia product stopped 31 shots through two periods.

Merritt staged a comeback in the third, when Michael Felsing beat Trail goalie Ryan Parker with a power play goal at 11:27.

Following a lively fight between Smoke Eaters Lucas Marshall and Trail product Jacob Smith of the Centennials, Merritt’s Charles Thomas Larochelle notched his first of the campaign on a wicked shot from the left circle to cut the lead to 3-2.

Trail was thwarted once again by Mezsargs on a power play, but Adam Parsons iced the game with an empty netter with 40 seconds to play.

Trail outshot Merritt 48-26 and went 0-for-4 on the power play and 1-for-2 on the penalty kill.

On Saturday, Smoke Eaters forwards Parsons and Mathieu Cobetto-Roy netted power play goals in the first period to give the home team a 2-1 lead. But Penticton answered with goals from Callum Arnott, Attila Lippai, Simon Meier, James Fisher, and Ryan MacPherson to take a commanding 6-2 lead.

Kelowna product Ridge Dawson made the final 6-3, scoring his third of the season with just 32 seconds left.

The Vees 6-3 victory over Trail pushes their record to 6-1-1-1 to lead the Conference by two points over Vernon and West Kelowna.

Penticton outshot Trail 41-27, and went 1-for-2 on the power play, while the Smoke Eaters were 2-for-4.

Trail has a home-and-home with Cranbrook on Friday, Oct. 20 and 21 against the Bucks, with the home half going at the Trail Memorial Centre Saturday at 7 p.m.

