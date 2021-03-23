Trail Smoke Eaters development camps will start at the beginning of April. Photo: Jim Bailey

Trail Smoke Eaters development camps will start at the beginning of April. Photo: Jim Bailey

Smoke Eaters development camps set to go in April

The Smoke Eaters have scheduled camps for all age categories, from U7 to U18

West Kootenay minor hockey players will be given the opportunity to end a tough season on a positive note.

The Trail Smoke Eaters announced that they will be offering minor hockey camps in April.

Although, the Smoke Eaters will be playing in a three-team bubble in Penticton, the team is committed to providing development camps for up and coming Smoke Eaters.

“This is something that we have never had in the past, so we hope that our hockey families jump on board and sign their skater up for some hockey fun this April,” read a Smoke Eaters release. “The Trail Smoke Eaters recognized that hockey players in the Kootenays do not have access to ice year-round such as those found in larger city centres. With this in mind, we are excited to extend skill development opportunities for minor hockey players for another month here in Trail.”

Smoke Eaters director of hockey and business operations Craig Clare will help run the camps along with assistant GM and assistant coach Jeff Urekar with assistance from Smoke Eaters alumni.

“We had to hold back our Assistant GM and coach, because we made a commitment to the community already to not only run our spring break camps but our April ice as well,” said Clare. “Jeff will run our April-based camps and will not be joining the Penticton Pod for the 2020/21 BCHL season.”

The Trail Smoke Eaters organization have scheduled camps for all age categories, from U7 to U18. The camps include power skating and skill development, and are catered to each specific age group.

To register for the Skill Development camps visit the Smoke Eaters website and look under Camps or visit www.trailsmokeeaters.com/april-hockey-camps.

Space is limited and COVID protocols are in place to ensure health and safety of those attending.

Camps and Dates:

U7- Power Skating and Skill Development – Fun, safe and engaging skill development with the focus placed on FUN. The camp will work on skating, puck control, edge work, speed, balance, shooting and decision making skill development appropriate for the U7 age group. 

Dates: Wednesdays in April (April 7, 14, 21 and 28)

Times: 4:15-5:15pm (*times subject to change)

U9/U11- Power Skating and Skill Development – Fun, safe and engaging skill development with the focus placed on FUN by our talented coaching, scouting and hockey operations staff. 4 hours of power skating, puck control, edge work, speed, balance, shooting and decision making skill development.

Dates: Mondays in April (April 5, 12, 19 and 26)

Times: 4:15-5:15pm (*times subject to change)

U13/U15 – Puck Handling and Small Area Play – This camp is designed to give players an opportunity to learn and grow their ability to play with the puck and be offensive while in a fun competitive environment. Practices will be a mix of small area competition and fundamental skill work. (All under Phase 2 protocols).

Dates: Thursdays in April (April 8, 15, 22 and 29)

Times: 4:15-5:15pm (*times subject to change)

Contact Safety/Angling (2006-2008 Players) – This camp was created specifically for 2006-2008 players preparing to enter their first year of contact hockey or those brushing up on skills from their first year or two of contact hockey. The camp is designed to teach players how to play and defend in the game of hockey when checking and physical contact becomes part of game play. Players are taught how to protect themselves and anticipate pressure as well as how to safely and effectively use contact checking – all under Phase 2 protocols.

Dates: Tuesdays in April (April 6, 13, 20 and 27)

Times: 4:15-5:15pm (*times subject to change)

Just for Girls – Female Power Skating and Skill Development – Fun, safe and engaging skill development just for girls by our talented coaching, scouting and hockey operations staff. 4 hours of power skating, puck control, edge work, speed, balance, shooting and decision making skill development.

Dates: Mondays in April (April 5, 12, 19 and 26)

Times: 5:45-6:45pm and April 19th from 7:15-8:15pm (*times subject to change)

Junior Prep (2002-2005 players) – Power Skating and Skill Development – This camp is aimed at players looking to play at the next level, it is a mix of skill development and full ice drills to get players ready to attend BCHL/WHL/KIJHL identification camps. Coaches will provide technical training and teach correct practice habits to give players the best opportunity to excel heading into their off-season training period.

Dates: Wednesdays in April (April 7, 14, 21 and 28)

Times: 5:45-6:45pm (*times subject to change)

Read: Smoke Eaters begin quarantine for BCHL return to play plan


sports@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lowry scores 2, Winnipeg Jets thump Vancouver Canucks 4-0

Just Posted

Image: Black Press
Greater Trail RCMP keeping an eye on school zones

A 30 km/hr speed limit is in effect in school zones from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays

The province has provided $65,000 to cover expenses for an automated weather observation system at YZZ. Photo: Jim Bailey
Trail receives $65,000 for airport upgrade

Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure announced the grants on Thursday

Trail Smoke Eaters development camps will start at the beginning of April. Photo: Jim Bailey
Smoke Eaters development camps set to go in April

The Smoke Eaters have scheduled camps for all age categories, from U7 to U18

Javier Gonzalez, School District 8’s mental health and addictions co-ordinator, at Trafalgar Middle School. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
School District 8 trains teachers in how trauma affects kids

Mental health coordinator Javier Gonzalez is applying research on trauma and brain development

The courthouse in Nelson, B.C., where Alex Willness was refused bail on March 22. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Accused in death of Abbotsford police officer Allan Young in Nelson denied bail

Alex Willness remains in custody after March 7 arrest

The wedding of former Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson, right, and Eileen Park was featured in Vogue Magazine last week. (Mathias Fast photography)
Eileen Park faced ‘avalanche of anti-Asian hate’ after marrying ex-Vancouver mayor

The Korean-American journalist wed Gregor Robertson and relocated to Vancouver

Police stand outside a King Soopers grocery store where a shooting took place, Monday, March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Boulder supermarket shooter ID’d as 21-year-old man

The victims ranged in age from 20 to 65, said Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold

The Toronto South Detention Centre is shown in Toronto on October 3, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Advocates critique rising jail figures in some provinces after initial COVID-19 fall

Only the federal prison systems and British Columbia’s system continued a decreasing trend over the summer

The concessions stand at a Cineplex movie theatre in Toronto remains closed on July 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Cineplex CEO calls COVID-19 cinema closures in Alberta ‘devastating’ for employees

Ellis Jacob argues that cinemas are a safer form of gathering than other indoor venues

Victoria-Beacon Hill MLA Grace Lore holds her son Asher, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour, in this recent handout image provided by Lore. (Contributed to The Canadian Press)
Victoria MLA’s son, 4, diagnosed with brain tumour; announces step back from duties

She’ll be stepping back to care for her son and family, but will stay on as MLA

Police lights
Man charged for impersonating police after following motorist to bonfire in Prince George

This is one of two incidents in a week’s time involving fake police officers

Dr. Bonnie Henry is joined by Dr. Penny Ballem as they arrive to talk about phase 2 in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Province looks at vaccine priority for Surrey educators

Surrey is, ‘by far’ the highest risk area for COVID-19: Dr. Bonnie Henry

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
COVID-19: ‘A slow and steady increase’ pushes B.C. into the third wave, top doctor says

Cases have been escalating in recent days

Joe Sommer of Chilliwack reaches toward a killdeer on its nest on his property, in March 2021. The red marking is to alert the neighbouring farm to avoid the area. (Submitted photo)
Chilliwack man has close encounter with killdeer after marking nest

Killdeer nest near farm fields and other high danger areas, but man is intent on saving birds

Most Read