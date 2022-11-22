Smoke Eaters forward commits to Air Force

Nic Remissong will take his game to the next level and soar with the NCAA Div. 1 Air Force Falcons

Trail Smoke Eaters forward Nicholas Remissong has committed to the Air Force Falcons and will play in the Atlantic Conference of the NCAA Division 1 hockey next season.

The Chicago, Ill. product is in his second year as a Smoke Eater and third in the BCHL. Remissong was acquired last season from the Merritt Centennials and made an immediate impact, scoring in his Smoke Eaters debut.

“We are always excited for players that stay the course with the day by day process and put in the necessary work to get rewarded,” said Smoke Eaters head coach and GM Tim Fragle in a release. “Nick has a professional approach with everything he does on and off the ice and is very deserving of this opportunity with Air Force.”

This year as a 20-year-old, Remissong has been one of the most consistent forwards for the Smoke Eaters. He is second in team scoring with eight goals and seven assists for 15 points in 20 games.

“I want to thank my family and coaches for all their support over the years. I also want to thank the staff at Air Force for their support and helping me through this process,” said Remissong. “I’m excited to be playing division 1 hockey next season and I am thrilled to be doing that at Air Force Academy next year!”

Remissong is committed to the Air Force Falcons for the fall of 2023.

