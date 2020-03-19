Former Smoke Eaters captain Braeden Tuck earned the Rookie of the Year honour for Atlantic Conference in NCAA Div. 1 hockey. Jim Bailey photo.

Smoke Eaters forward earns AHA Rookie of the Year honour

Former Trail Smoke Eaters captain Braeden Tuck received Rookie of Year honour for NCAA conference

Former Trail Smoke Eaters captain Braeden Tuck was named the Rookie of the Year in the Atlantic Hockey Athletic Conference of NCAA Division I hockey.

Tuck played in his freshman year for Sacred Heart University and was an immediate contributor to the Pioneers this season. He scored the most points among freshman this season with 26 points and also led the AHA in assists among rookies with 22. Tuck also added a shorthanded goal, a game-winning goal and 13 blocks to his growing resume and also led the rookie class with a 16 plus/minus.

Related read: Smokies Johnson, Terness win BCHL awards

Tuck is also tenth in the nation in points per game among freshman at .82 points per game and was also named to the All-Conference Rookie team this season.

The Calgary native played three seasons for the Smoke Eaters, skating in 165 BCHL games and scoring 39 goals and 108 points. A gifted leader, Tuck captained the Smoke Eaters in his final year, and led them to the semifinal of the Interior Division playoffs where they lost in Game 7 to the Vernon Vipers.

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic brought an abrupt halt to the 2020 postseason as the Atlantic Hockey Tournament was cancelled for the first time in league history.


sports@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Youth to paddle the Columbia, learning in great outdoors

Just Posted

Admiring the ‘Art of Adornment’

The Art of Adornment Gala and Awards Ceremony were held on March 7 in Rossland Miners’ Hall

Ground breaks for affordable housing in Trail

Lower Columbia Affordable Housing Society will own and operate the three-storey building

First day of spring

Spring has sprung in the Silver City

COVID-19 shuts down K-12

Kootenay Columbia School District sends out ministry letter to parents

Team donates to hospital in Trail

Emergency department campaign underway at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

Border between Canada and U.S. likely to close Friday night: Trudeau

Closure would target non-essential travel

Loss of revenue, temporary closures and staff reduction among impacts 90 per cent of B.C. business experiencing as a result of COVID-19, survey says

Paints ‘dire picture’ of what businesses are experiencing now and in the near future

Don’t stockpile drugs, only recently expired prescriptions can be refilled, B.C. pharmacies say

B.C. allows bypassing doctor for chronic condition refills in COVID-19 emergency

RCMP warns of COVID-19 scams spreading through B.C.

Websites, fake emails and calls being set up to get money and personal information

Canada’s foreign affairs minister tested for COVID-19, in isolation with ‘flu-like’ symptoms

Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the test was being done out of an ‘abundance of caution’

Coronavirus self-assessment soars in B.C., 1-888-COVID19 line picking up

Test kit distribution sped up as thousands call for information, testing

Man charged in 2019 crash that killed girl, 13, and injured two more kids in Coquitlam

Driver of BMW involved in crash has been charged

B.C. Teachers’ Federation says teachers will return to work after spring break

Educators will return to work despite province suspending K-12 classes indefinitely

BC Hydro to stop disconnections for those impacted by COVID-19

The utility is also closing walk-in customer service locations

Most Read