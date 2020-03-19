Smoke Eaters forward earns AHA Rookie of the Year honour

Former Smoke Eaters captain Braeden Tuck earned the Rookie of the Year honour for Atlantic Conference in NCAA Div. 1 hockey. Jim Bailey photo.

Former Trail Smoke Eaters captain Braeden Tuck was named the Rookie of the Year in the Atlantic Hockey Athletic Conference of NCAA Division I hockey.

Tuck played in his freshman year for Sacred Heart University and was an immediate contributor to the Pioneers this season. He scored the most points among freshman this season with 26 points and also led the AHA in assists among rookies with 22. Tuck also added a shorthanded goal, a game-winning goal and 13 blocks to his growing resume and also led the rookie class with a 16 plus/minus.

Tuck is also tenth in the nation in points per game among freshman at .82 points per game and was also named to the All-Conference Rookie team this season.

The Calgary native played three seasons for the Smoke Eaters, skating in 165 BCHL games and scoring 39 goals and 108 points. A gifted leader, Tuck captained the Smoke Eaters in his final year, and led them to the semifinal of the Interior Division playoffs where they lost in Game 7 to the Vernon Vipers.

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic brought an abrupt halt to the 2020 postseason as the Atlantic Hockey Tournament was cancelled for the first time in league history.



