Smoke Eaters forward earns BCHL first star honour

Trail Smoke Eater Brady Hunter counted eight points in three games last week

Smoke Eaters forward Brady Hunter earned the BCHL First Star of the week for his eight points in three game streak. Photo: Jim Bailey

Trail Smoke Eaters forward Brady Hunter was named the BCHL First Star of the Week.

Hunter led all BCHL players in points this week with eight in three games and was also tops in goals with four.

On Wednesday, the Enfield, N.S. native scored the insurance goal late in the third period to seal a 7-4 Smokies win over the Cranbrook Bucks.

On Friday against the Vernon Vipers, the 19-year-old skilled playmaker scored twice and added an assist in a losing effort as Trail dropped a 5-3 decision on the road.

The next night, Hunter notched a goal and three assists to register his first career four-point night in a 9-2 win over the Merritt Centennials.

Hunter now is tied for the team lead in scoring with 23 points in 17 games, which puts him in a tie for 12th league-wide. His 15 assists are tied for fifth most in the BCHL.

Hunter spent a season playing in the North American Hockey League with the Minnesota Wilderness and Northeast Generals before becoming a Smoke Eater last year.

Penticton Vees forward Josh Nadeau and Surrey Eagles forward Jake Bongo were named the BCHL second and third Stars of the Week.

Two other Smoke Eaters were named honourable mentions as Zach Michaelis and Cam Moger were among the week’s top performers. Michaelis tallied seven points in three games and is tied with Hunter with 23 points, and defenceman Moger added five points in three games.

Trail faces off against the Vernon Vipers on Friday, and the Penticton Vees on Saturday with the puck drop at 7 p.m. at the Cominco Arena.

