Smoke Eaters forward named BCHL PoW

Trail Smoke Eaters forward Philippe Lapointe has been named the Subway BCHL Player of the Week for the week ending Dec. 1.

The Smokies captain piled up seven points in a pair of games last week including a five-point performance on the road against the Merritt Centennials.

On Wednesday night, Lapointe had a hat trick and added a pair of assists in his team’s 9-2 win over Merritt. He was named the game’s second star. On Saturday, he chipped in with another pair of helpers in Trail’s 3-2 loss to the Surrey Eagles.

The 19-year-old has 29 points in 15 games since returning to the lineup after missing the start of the season due to injury. He’s already climbed to fourth in team scoring, despite having missed over half the games this year.

Smoke Eaters forward Kent Johnson also received honourable mention for his seven points in two games as well. Johnson had a goal and six points in the win over Merritt where he earned first star, and a goal and third star against Surrey.