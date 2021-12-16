Smoke Eaters forward named to BCHL Top Prospects team

Smoke Eaters forward Zach Michaelis scored twice and added an insurance goal in the shootout in a 3-2 victory over the Vernon Vipers last week. Photos: Jim Bailey

Trail Smoke Eaters forward Zach Michaelis piled up the mid-season honours this month.

Michaelis was selected to play in the 2022 BCHL All-Star game and the BCHL Top Prospect game … and he was also named BCHL second star of the week for the week ending Dec. 12.

The 19-year-old Elk River, Minn. product has elevated his game in the past month tallying 13 points in the last five matches and is currently tied for the team lead in scoring with 17 goals and 28 points in 21 games for the Smoke Eaters.

Michaelis, who is in his first year in the BCHL, sits sixth in goals scored league wide, and 10th in points.

Last week Michaelis scored twice and added three assists in two games, a 3-2 victory over Cranbrook and a 6-3 loss to Penticton.

Smoke Eaters forward Zach Michaelis scored twice and added an insurance goal in the shootout in a 3-2 victory over the Vernon Vipers last week. Michaelis was named to the BCHL All Star and the Top Prospects Teams, in addition to earning the BCHL second star of the week.

“It’s exciting for Zach to participate in this event, we know he will represent the Smoke Eaters organization to the best of his abilities,” said Smoke Eaters head coach and GM Tim Fragle.

Wenatchee Wild defenceman Brasen Boser was named the first star for his two goals and three assists on the weekend, and John Evans of West Kelowna Warriors the third star for a six-points in three-games effort.

Nelson native and former Kootenay Ice U18 standout Noah Quinn will join Michaelis on the Interior Conference team at the Top Prospects game. Quinn plays for the Cranbrook Bucks, and recently committed to Bemidji State. He has eight goals and 19 points in 21 games this season.

The BCHL All-Star and Top Prospects weekend goes Jan. 14-16 in Penticton. The Top Prospects game will see 40 players born in 2002 and later take to the ice for a 60-minute match in front of fans, pro scouts and NCAA coaches.

