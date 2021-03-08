The Trail Smoke Eaters hope to hear news this week on a potential return to play. Photo: Jim Bailey

The Trail Smoke Eaters hope to hear news this week on a potential return to play. Photo: Jim Bailey

Smoke Eaters, league still wait for go ahead from province

The BCHL is trying to work out a return to play plan with the province

The Trail Smoke Eaters are hopeful that the BC Hockey League will work out a solution to have a positive end to a non-season.

The league’s board of governors agreed to push a vote on the status of the 2020-21 season to early this week due “to ongoing dialogue between the league office and the office of the provincial health officer.”

Smoke Eaters head coach and GM Tim Fragle said that the league is trying to get approval for its return to play and is more positive after the league decided to postpone its Mar. 4 vote to scrap the season.

Provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry voiced concerns over the plan at a Mar. 2 press conference, and Premier John Horgan said on Mar. 5 that with 17 different teams in play, the BCHL plan is more “complicated” than the Western Hockey League, adding that Dr. Henry was reviewing the BCHL’s plan, with no decision as yet.

The Smoke Eaters coach has met challenge after challenge during the pandemic, from dealing with no games and difficulties recruiting to keeping players engaged on and off the ice the past three months.

If play is allowed, starting a season towards the end of March or even April may also be difficult for teams and the municipalities who support them. Just how late they can keep their ice in may prove problematic, and another question is whether the teams will have to quarantine before they can resume play.

“The only issue for the province would be now that we haven’t played games since the end of November, before you enter into a cohort with two or three other teams, they may request it (a quarantine),” said Fragle. “It’s really up in the air, but if you’re mirroring what the Western Hockey League is doing, they’re not starting until the end of March.

“That puts us another three weeks of practicing, and if we need to isolate and get tested that could push us into April.”

Horgan also said the province is looking “very seriously” at the $9.5 million aid package asked for by both leagues to compensate for no fans in the stands.

“I’m hopeful we’ll have more to say about that in the days ahead,” Horgan told a virtual news conference.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. looking for Brier victory

Just Posted

A West Kootenay man died in an avalanche on March 4 while snowmobiling near Mount Payne, which is indicted by the red flag. Illustration: Google Maps
Father of 3 dead after avalanche in West Kootenay

The man was snowmobiling with a group when incident occurred March 4

baseball back in Butler
Play Ball! Butler Park opening for league play

City council gives approval and guidance for Trail Youth Baseball season

The Trail Smoke Eaters hope to hear news this week on a potential return to play. Photo: Jim Bailey
Smoke Eaters, league still wait for go ahead from province

The BCHL is trying to work out a return to play plan with the province

Const. Allan Young. Photo: Abbotsford Police Department
Manslaughter charge laid in Nelson death of Abbotsford police officer

Allan Young died after an incident in downtown Nelson last summer

Forty-seven vaccination clinics will open across Interior Health beginning March 15. (Canadian Press)
48 COVID-19 vaccine clinics to open across Interior Health

Select groups can book appointments starting Monday

(The Canadian Press)
‘Worse than Sept. 11, SARS and financial crisis combined’: Tourism industry in crisis

Travel services saw the biggest drop in active businesses with 31 per cent fewer firms operating

Health Minister Adrian Dix, front, B.C. Premier John Horgan and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrive for a news conference about the provincial response to the coronavirus, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, March 6, 2020. Pandemic emergency measures have been in place for almost a year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. officials plead for patience as 1.7 million COVID-19 calls flood in

Vaccine registration for 90-plus seniors opened Monday

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Vaccine hesitancy decreases in B.C. as mass immunizations set to begin: poll

Two-thirds of British Columbians, and Canadians, would get the vaccine as soon as possible

Software engineer Shaimma Yehia, 40, has been forced to re-skill during the COVID-19 pandemic after more than six years of unsuccessfully applying for jobs in B.C.’s tech industry. (Submitted photo/Shaimma Yehia)
Why skilled immigrant women continue to be shut out of B.C.’s booming tech sector

Experienced software engineer Shaimma Yehia, 40, hasn’t found a job since she migrated to Canada 6 years ago

Ron Sivorot, business director at Kennametal’s Langford site, the Greater Victoria facility that made a component being used on NASA’s Perseverance rover on Mars. (Jake Romphf, Black Press Media)
NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover digging in with B.C.-made part

Kennametal’s Langford plant’s tooth blank is helping the rover’s drill collect rock cores

A woman walks through Toronto’s financial district on Monday, July 30, 2018. A new poll suggests most Canadians believe there’s still a long way to go to achieve gender equality in this country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Canadians, especially women, say gender equality not achieved in Canada: Poll

Poll results themselves underscore the challenge, with more men believing equality had been achieved

This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, left, in conversation with Oprah Winfrey. (Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions via AP)
Race, title and anguish: Meghan and Harry explain royal rift

Meghan said she struggled with concerns within the royal family about her son’s skin colour

Pictures and notes in from friends and classmates make up a memorial in support and memory of Aubrey Berry, 4, and her sister Chloe, 6, during a vigil held at Willows Beach in Oak Bay, B.C., on December 30, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Mother of slain daughters supports recent changes to Canada’s Divorce Act

Sarah Cotton-Elliott said she believed her children took a back seat to arranging equal parenting

Toronto Maple Leafs’ William Nylander (88) is stopped by Vancouver Canucks’ Tyler Myers (57) and goalie Thatcher Demko (35) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, March 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Miller, Boeser have 3 points apiece as Vancouver Canucks beat Maple Leafs 4-2

Second straight loss for visiting Toronto squad

Most Read