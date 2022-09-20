Smoke Eaters open season versus Vees

Trail Smoke Eaters fell 5-0 to the Cranbrook Bucks in their final exhibition game on Saturday, and will kick off the 2022-23 BCHL season in Penticton versus the Vees Friday, Sept. 23. Photo: Jim Bailey

The Trail Smoke Eaters wrapped up their exhibition season on an underwhelming note, but will look for better results when they open the 2022-23 campaign on the road in Penticton and Merritt this weekend.

The Smoke Eaters went 1-3 in the preseason losing their final two matches to Kootenay rival the Cranbrook Bucks by scores of 7-3 and 5-0 in a home-and-home Sept. 16 and 17.

Trail’s only win came in its second match against the Wild in Wenatchee on Sept. 10 with Smokies veteran forward Quinn Disher netting four goals in a 7-2 victory. The Wild took the opening match in a close 4-3 battle the previous night.

In it’s first loss to the Bucks, Trail battled back to tie it at 3-3 in the third, before Cranbrook erupted for four goals for the victory. Similarly, in game two, the game was scoreless through the first period, but a five goal outburst for the Bucks in the second sealed the shutout win.

Trail opens the 2022-23 BCHL season on Friday, Sept. 23 in Penticton against the Vees with the puck drop at 7 p.m. The BCHL champions will likely be the team to beat again this year as Penticton returns with a strong veteran line up intact, with 16 committed players, and only four rookies currently on the roster.

The Vees wrapped up their BCHL exhibition schedule with a 5-1 victory over the Chilliwack Chiefs at the SOEC on Saturday afternoon, finishing their three-game exhibition season with a 2-0-0-1 record.

Penticton is led by veteran forwards Bradly and Josh Nadeau, Jackson Nieuwendyk, Brett Moravec, Thomas Pichette, Spencer Smith and Ethan Mann, and backed by defencemen Joshua Niedermayer, Ryan Hopkins, Mason Poolman, Frank Djurasevic and Owen Simpson.

They shored up their goaltending with the addition of Michigan State commit Luca Di Pasquo who posted a 2.31 goals against average, and a .924 save percentage in 33 games with the Maryland Black Bears of the NAHL last season.

In Friday’s match against the Smoke Eaters, the host Vees will open with a banner raising ceremony that includes an Interior Conference Regular Season championship banner, the Ron Boileau Trophy for the BCHL Regular Season champions, the Ryan Hatfield Memorial Trophy for their Interior Playoff championship, and their Fred Page Cup BCHL championship banner.

Penticton won their 13th Fred Page Cup last May, beating the Nanaimo Clippers in four games. The Vees had the most impressive run in BCHL playoff history, winning 16-straight playoff games to claim their third championship in the last six years.

The Smoke Eaters earned the honour of being the only team to beat the Vees in last year’s postseason with a win in their opening game of the first round.

Trail will then travel to Merritt to play the Centennials on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. The Cents finished in ninth place in the Interior Conference last season and missed the playoffs.

Smokies fans can watch the games live on HockeyTV.com.

