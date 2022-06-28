Smoke Eaters sign power forward

Trail Smoke Eater bolstered its line up with the commitment of Vermont native Jack Kurrle

The Trail Smoke Eaters signed U.S. product Jack Kurrle for the 2022-23 BCHL season.

Kurrle, a 19-year-old, left shooting forward from Middlesex, VT. joins the Smoke Eaters after playing with the Maine Nordiques last season in the North American Hockey League (NAHL).

“We are excited to have someone of Jack’s character join our program for this upcoming season,” said Smoke Eaters head coach and GM, Tim Fragle in a release. “We like his size, compete level, and his versatility to play in all situations. We believe in a elevated role Jack will produce offensively like he has done in the past.”

Kurrle also commited to play NCAA Division 1 hockey with the University of Vermont. The six-foot-one forward tallied four goals and 14 points in 48 games over the past season. He also posted a respectable plus-4 and 82 PiMs for a team that finished out of the playoffs with a 22-27-6-5 record and a scoring differential of minus-43.

Prior to making the jump to the NAHL, Kurrle put up 48 points in 53 games with the Maine Nordiques U18 program.

Kurrle spent the 2019-2020 season with the Florida Alliance U16 team of the NAPHL, posting nine goals and 10 assist in 19 games played. He also skated at the USA Hockey National Camp select 15s and Select 16s for the 2003 birth year and is a first round draft pick (American Draft) of the Sherbrooke Phoenix in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

“It’s an incredible honour to have the opportunity to play in the BCHL and in a community like Trail that is so passionate about its team,” said Kurrle in a release. “I can’t wait to meet my teammates and get to work on bringing a championship to Trail.”

