Smokies Fechko earns BCHL first star

Trail Smoke Eaters forward Trey Fechko was named the BCHL First Star of the week. Photo: Jim Bailey

Trail Smoke Eaters forward Trey Fechko earned the BCHL First Star of the Week honour.

The first Smoke Eater player to earn the BCHL nod this year, Fechko had a breakout weekend scoring four goals and nine points in three games on the Vancouver Island road swing this past weekend.

On Friday night against the Alberni Valley Bulldogs, the 19-year-old forward recorded two goals and an assist to finish with three points in a 6-4 loss.

But his hands-down best performance came the following night against the Cowichan Valley Capitals, when the Raritan, N.J. native scored twice and added three assists for a five-point night in an 8-4 victory over the Caps.

Fechko also was named the games first star.

The Arizona State University commit finished his week with an assist on Sunday afternoon in a 7-2 loss to the Victoria Grizzlies.

Friday and Saturday were his first multi-point performances of the season. Fechko now has 14 points in 15 games, and is tied for the team lead in scoring with Nic Remissong.

Smoke Eaters forward Ridge Dawson received honourable mention for his stellar play over the weekend. The 18-year-old Kelowna product has tallied seven points in the last four games, including a three point (1G, 2A) effort versus Cowichan on Sunday.

Trail is back on the ice on Saturday, when they host the Penticton Vees at 7 p.m. The Smoke Eaters have a rare afternoon game on Sunday at 3 p.m. against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks at the Trail Memorial Centre.

Fans are encouraged to stick around after the game for a free skate with the Smoke Eaters. See more on the Smoke Eaters social media pages.

Read: Vaunted Grizzlies attack ends Smoke Eaters road trip



sports@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Trail Smoke Eaters