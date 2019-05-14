The Prince George Spruce Kings defeated the Ottawa Junior Senators 4-0 on Monday at the Junior A national championship in Brooks, Alta. Hockey Canada photo by Matthew Murnaghan.

Spruce Kings down Sens, stay undefeated at Nationals

Prince George is a perfect 2-0 heading into Wednesday’s game vs Portage Terriers

The Prince George Spruce Kings won their second straight game at the 2019 National Jr. A Hockey Championship in Brooks, Alta. on Monday.

After dominating the Oakville Blades in a 5-1 win in Game 1 Sunday, the Spruce Kings continued their stingy defensive play with a 4-0 shut-out victory over the Ottawa Jr. Senators Monday.

“I think we just focused on our own game tonight,” said Prince George coach Adam Maglio. “I didn’t think our first period yesterday [against Oakville] was where it needed to be and we didn’t defend hard enough. We’re realizing this tournament is more about our game so that was our focus – to defend hard, check hard and the offence will take care of itself.”

Ben Brar had a goal and an assist and Logan Neaton made 13 saves for the shut out over Ottawa in the lone game Monday at the National Junior A championship.

Nicholas Poisson, Nick Bochen and Dustin Manz also scored for Prince George, while Dylan Anhorn and Patrick Cozzi chipped in with two assists apiece.

The Spruce Kings had the better chances early and Poisson was the recipient of good work behind the net by Chong Min Lee, who spun away from multiple defenders before throwing a pass across the crease for an easy tap-in and a 1-0 lead.

Nick Bochen doubled the advantage in the final minute in the first period, stepping in and snapping a quick shot through bodies and past Ottawa goaltender Francis Boisvert just seven seconds into a four-minute power play.

Prince George was gifted a two-man advantage to start the second and Brar needed only 36 seconds to make it a three-goal lead, hammering a one-timer past Boisvert off a feed from Anhorn.

Manz added one final marker late in the middle frame, wiring a backhand upstairs from between the hashmarks to make it a 4-0 game after 40 minutes.

All that was left to decide was whether or not Neaton would get the shutout, and he needed to make just three stops in the third period to finish off his fourth clean-sheet of the playoffs.

The Jr. Senators fall to 1-1 after opening the tournament with a 3-0 win over the Portage Terriers on Saturday.

“Our goal is to make it to the top four and then try and steal a game on Saturday,” said Sens head coach Martin Dagenais. “We want to make sure we’re healthy going into the weekend, if we can get there … We’re going to regroup and be better tomorrow night and hopefully we get a better result.”

The Spruce Kings outshot Ottawa 29-13, and went 2-for-5 on the power play and a perfect 4-for-4 on the PK.

Prince George is back on the ice Wednesday night to face the Portage Terriers at 7 p.m. MT while the Jr. Senators played the Brooks Bandits on Tuesday night but the result was unavailable at press time.

Previous story
Rap videos, skydives and jerk chicken take-out, the top 10 weird and wonderful player unveilings
Next story
Bucks, Raptors to begin deciding Eastern Conference title

Just Posted

Interior Health study offers take-home drug testing kits to spot fentanyl

Interior Health to evaluate safety of at home drug testing kits aimed at reducing fentanyl overdoses

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email (large or actual size) to editor@trailtimes.ca

Kootenay Columbia adopts $48-million school budget

Kootenay Columbia trustees adopted the 2019/2020 budget on May 2

1969 Grad Reunion in Trail

JL Crowe 1969 grads gathered in Trail last week for a blast to the past

Major infrastructure work underway in Trail neighbourhood

The job includes installation of new sewer and water lines

B.C. holding public inquiry to track rise of money laundering

Judge to head probe into criminal activity in real estate, drugs

Bucks stop Raptors 108-100 in series opener

Milwaukee takes 1-0 leads in NBA’s Eastern Conference final

MPs condemn B.C. RCMP interrogation of Indigenous girl who reported sex assault

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale calls the interrogation techniques shown in the video ‘abhorrent’

Burmese python too big for B.C. put on one-way flight to Toronto

Snake will be going to his forever home at a reptile zoo just north of the city

Looking forward to money laundering probe, Rich Coleman says

B.C. Liberal MLA has faced accusations he didn’t do enough

Two pillows, ‘Magic Wand’ vibrator at centre of B.C. civil dispute between exes

Whether the items were gifted under Canadian law or not main argument in Civil Resolution Tribunal case

Carfentanil, an opioid more toxic than fentanyl, linked to more deaths in B.C.: Coroner

There were 64 deaths linked to carfentanil in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 35 in all of 2018

Richmond woman dies with husband and brother in Alaska float plane crash

The float planes collided Monday near the southeast Alaska town of Ketchikan.

B.C.’s role should be considered in guard’s alleged sexual assault of inmates: lawyer

Two men have accused a prison guard of sexually assaulting them in the 1980s

Most Read