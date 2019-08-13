Spruce Kings name Leung assistant coach

BCHL champion Prince George Spruce Kings hire former Trail Smoke Eaters assistant coach Jessie Leung

Jessie Leung

Former Trail Smoke Eaters assistant coach Jessie Leung hooked up with the BCHL champion Prince George Spruce Kings last week.

Leung, 34, was hired as an assistant to head coach Alex Evin, a Castlegar native, and will take his spot behind the bench for the 2019-20 season.

“I’m excited to be joining a first class organization in the Prince George Spruce Kings,” said Leung in a release. “As someone who watched the program from a far last season, I was impressed with the structure, execution and accountability demonstrated throughout the team.”

Following the Spruce Kings run to the Canadian Jr. A championship final, Evin was named head coach in place of Adam Maglio, a Nelson native, who joined Adam Deadmarsh as an assistant coach with the WHL Spokane Chiefs.

Leung spent two years with the Smoke Eaters organization, but parted ways in April when Trail decided to change it’s coaching dynamic behind the bench.

“I’m disappointed we couldn’t come to an agreement for an extension,” Leung told the Times. “They explained to me that the coaching and managerial staff is changing and consequently with those changes there wasn’t a place for me.”

Prior to Leung’s stop in Trail, he coached the BC Major Midget Valley West Hawks for six years, leading them to a BCMML championship in 2016. His two seasons in Trail saw Leung take on recruiting and coaching duties in support of Trail coach and GM Cam Keith his first year and Jeff Tambellini in his second season. Leung helped lead the Smoke Eaters to the post season in both years, including a semi-final loss to the Vernon Vipers in Game 7 of the 2019 playoffs.

“I am excited to add Jessie to our staff,” Spruce Kings General Manager Mike Hawes said in a release. “I know he will compliment Alex very well. Our discussions with Jessie over the past couple of weeks have been very good. His knowledge of the game is exceptional and I am confident that he understands what our expectations are as an organization. Our organization has taken a lot of strides forward in recent years and adding a good coach like Jessie will help us continue down that path.”

Previous story
Birchbank Golf Course celebrates 75 years of Men’s Open

Just Posted

Four-year-old girl one of two killed in highway crash near Creston

The 26-year-old driver of a Saturn SUV was also killed

Christina Lake resident climbs tree to free eagle from snagged talon

‘I thought if ever an eagle were to feel embarrassed, this would be the time’

Fusing two projects into one at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

Construction change includes second story to new wing at KBRH

Kootenay Columbia grad receives scholarship for women in trades

Award in memory of Bev LaPointe, former chair of Kootenay Career Development Society

Christina Lake resident climbs tree to free eagle from snagged talon

‘I thought if ever an eagle were to feel embarrassed, this would be the time’

VIDEO: Canadian trade show displays the latest in police tools

The Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police hosts its annual general meeting in Calgary

Photographer captures Perseid meteor shower over Shuswap

Six hours spent capturing hundreds of meteors streaking across night sky

VIDEO: Grandfather speaks out about teen who died after overdosing in B.C. skate park

‘They murdered him’

Another teen mourned in Greater Victoria after suspected overdose

Meanwhile, still no answer one year after suspected overdose death of area teen Dorrian Wright

Police ask ‘entire country’ to help find person of interest in B.C. teen’s murder

Nanaimo RCMP, investigating Makayla Chang’s murder, trying to locate Steven Michael Bacon

‘So tired of all this violence’: Dramatic brawl in Surrey caught on video

Head of Surrey Crime Prevention Society says her youth volunteers regularly witness similar incidents

Bear killed after head-on collision near B.C.-Alberta border

Driver faced with split-second choice to hit either semi or animal

B.C. vehicle insurance remains Canada’s costliest, industry group says

ICBC monopoly needs competition, Insurance Bureau of Canada argues

RCMP confirm bodies found in Manitoba were B.C. fugitives

The medical examiner says Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky had shot themselves

Most Read