Travis St. Denis

St. Denis signs with New Jersey Devils affiliate

Former Smoke Eater Travis St. Denis signed a contract with the Binghamton Devils last week

Trail minor hockey product and former Smoke Eater, Travis St. Denis, signed a deal with the New Jersey Devils’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate Binghamton Devils.

St. Denis inked a one-year AHL contract with the Devils, after playing the past four years with the New York Islanders affiliate Bridgeport Sound Tigers where he totalled 65 goals and 136 points in 259 games. He led the team in scoring in 2017-18 with 44 points.

St. Denis ranks fifth in the team’s 19-year history in goals, eighth with 22 power-play goals and second with 14 game-winning goals. He was rewarded with a two-year, two-way contract with the Tigers in 2018.

Prior to his time in Bridgeport, St. Denis played with the Quinnipiac University Bobcats, and was a critical piece in their run to the 2013 and 2016 Frozen Four finals.

After playing three years in the BCHL with Trail from 2008-11, St. Denis was acquired by Penticton where he led the Vees to a BCHL title and RBC Cup victory in 2012.

In July, St. Denis was asked in the Smoke Eaters Alumni Report, what life had been like since turning pro?

“It’s been great,” said St. Denis. “Playing pro hockey was something I always dreamed about growing up. Now that it’s happening I just try and enjoy each day at the rink because it’s something you can’t do forever and time goes by way too fast.”

The Binghamton Devils play in the North Division of the AHL and last year finished in fourth place with a record of 34-24-4-0.

The AHL announced last week that it will return to play on Feb. 5 with a temporary realignment. Binghamton is one four teams that has had to move their home games and will play in Newark, New Jersey for the abbreviated season.

The Devils also announced the signings of veteran Danick Martel and goaltender Jeremy Brodeur.

The AHL will consist of a three-team Atlantic Division, four-team Canadian, seven-team North, six-team Central and eight-team Pacific Divisions.

Health and safety protocols are pending for the four based in Canada: the Toronto Marlies, Laval Rocket, Belleville Senators and Manitoba Moose.


