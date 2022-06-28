St. Michaels students tee off at Birchbank

Birchbank’s Blair Debnam welcomed 21 Grade 6 students from St. Michael’s Elementary School to tee it up at Birchbank Golf Course on Thursday, June 22 just before heading to summer break. Birchbank annually offers free rein for students on the driving range to peak the interest of young golfers and help to grow the sport. Check out the Birchbank website at birchbankgolf.com. Photo: Jim Bailey

By Jim Bailey

Grade 6 St. Mike’s students celebrated summer vacation by practicing at the Birchbank driving range

