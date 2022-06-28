Birchbank’s Blair Debnam welcomed 21 Grade 6 students from St. Michael’s Elementary School to tee it up at Birchbank Golf Course on Thursday, June 22 just before heading to summer break. Birchbank annually offers free rein for students on the driving range to peak the interest of young golfers and help to grow the sport. Check out the Birchbank website at birchbankgolf.com. Photo: Jim Bailey

Birchbank’s Blair Debnam welcomed 21 Grade 6 students from St. Michael’s Elementary School to tee it up at Birchbank Golf Course on Thursday, June 22 just before heading to summer break. Birchbank annually offers free rein for students on the driving range to peak the interest of young golfers and help to grow the sport. Check out the Birchbank website at birchbankgolf.com. Photo: Jim Bailey

St. Michaels students tee off at Birchbank

Grade 6 St. Mike’s students celebrated summer vacation by practicing at the Birchbank driving range

Birchbank’s Blair Debnam welcomed 21 Grade 6 students from St. Michael’s Elementary School to tee it up at Birchbank Golf Course on Thursday, June 22 just before heading to summer break. Birchbank annually offers free rein for students on the driving range to peak the interest of young golfers and help to grow the sport. Check out the Birchbank website at birchbankgolf.com. Photo: Jim Bailey

By Jim Bailey

Grade 6 St. Mike’s students celebrated summer vacation by practicing at the Birchbank driving range

City of TrailGolf

Previous story
Sedins, Luongo, Alfredsson headline Hockey Hall of Fame’s 2022 class

Just Posted

Valedictorian Marguerite Helberg giving her speech at convocation, June 24. Photo: Jim Bailey
Trail high school valedictorian; Here’s to the grads of 2022

St. Michael's golfer smashes a drive at Birchbank.
St. Michaels students tee off at Birchbank

The walls are up for the new Dairy Queen coming to the corner of Victoria Street and Cedar Avenue in downtown Trail. This section of road will be closed Wednesday and Thursday this week to allow for respective work. Photo: Trail Times
Traffic change in downtown Trail starts Wednesday

Snowflakes, (Photo credit: Jill Wellington/Pixabay)
Editor’s Desk: Snowflakes and pebbles