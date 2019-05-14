Sun shines on Silver City Days Fun Run

Over 120 runners, walkers and strollers turned out for the Fun Run on a very special Mother’s Day

Over 120 runners and walkers participated in the Silver City Days Fun Run on a beautiful sunny Sunday.

While numbers were down from previous years, the SCD Fun Run was a successful event for all participants.

“It was a beautiful day, and we had comments about how much fun everyone had,” said organizer Lina Horan.

Last year, the Fun Run saw over 200 athletes participate and more than 300 in 2017, but those numbers were buffered substantially by Teck’s Health and Wellness program, which was absent from this year’s event.

Colin Adamson from Rossland won the Men’s 10-km run in a time of 39:18 and Melanie Miles of Winlaw captured the women’s title in 46:58.

In the men’s 5-km run, Castlegar’s Chauncy Blair beat serial winner Mike Zahn of Trail, with a scorching 19:52. Amanda Sjoden of Grand Forks raced to first place in the Women’s 5-k run with a time of 22:48.

The Fun Run is organized by Gerald Klassen, employees of Gerick Cycle and Sports, and Dan and Lina Horan from the Trail Track and Field Club, in addition to the many volunteers and additional sponsors that help make the event a yearly success.


Most Read