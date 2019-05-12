Sunday, Family Day at Gyro Park

Hundreds enjoyed the sunshine and celebration at the annual Fun Run and Family Day at Gyro Park

Hundreds enjoyed a sunny Silver City Days wrap up at Gyro Park on Sunday participating in the Fun Run and Family Day.

The day began with the annual Fun Run where an enthusiastic group of runners and walkers participated in the 5 and 10-km events.

Miss Trail Robin Chadwick and Princesses Jade LeRose and Georgia Derby helped kick off the run and celebrate the festivities in the afternoon.

The Van City Bhangra Dance Troupe entertained the crowd and shared some of their dance moves, youngsters were mesmerized by human statues, Re/Max Realty handed out carnations to moms in recognition of the special day, and Fair Society’s Obstacle Course was a new and fun event.

 

