Super League Curling: Big first end leads to Borsato victory

The second half of the Kootenay Savings Super League regular season wrapped up last week at the Trail Memorial Centre.

Team Desiree Borsato benefitted from some missed shots by Team Darrin Albo. After a perfect hit-n-roll behind cover by third Brittany Horbul to initially lay two, a couple of take-out misses later, Team Borsato started with a steal of four. Skip Albo drew to the 4-foot for one in the second, then another good draw around cover led to a steal of one in the third. Team Borsato took control in the fourth with another four ender, then stole a single in the fifth when Skip Darrin’s last rock draw came up an inch short. Albo redeemed himself with a draw for one in the sixth, but had had enough, shaking hands for a 9-3 Borsato win.

Team Les Lepine and Team Ken Fines played an open, low-scoring game with very few guards in play. After the teams traded singles to start, the defining blow was a missed take-out by Team Lepine, giving Skip Fines an open draw for three in the third. Both teams attempted to blank the next two ends, but ended up hitting and staying with their last rock hammers to take one each. Facing two in the sixth, Team Lepine were forced to draw for one, closing the gap to 5-3, but with center guards in play in the seventh, Team Fines manufactured a deuce to win 7-3.

A shorthanded Team Nando Salviulo, skipped by Rob Darrah this week, played a very good game against Team Brian LeMoel. Both teams played it close to the vest to start, with Skip Darrah drawing for one in the first, then Skip Lemoel drawing for one in the third after electing to blank the second. Team Salviulo put up a deuce in the fourth, then stole a single in the fifth when LeMoel’s last rock draw ticked a guard. Team LeMoel made a couple of perfect hit-n-rolls behind cover to setup a three spot, tying the game in the sixth. Facing three, Skip Darrah made a delicate hit-n-stay for one in the seventh, then already laying one behind the tee line in the eighth, attempted to draw to the top of the house, cutting off LeMoels access, but it too slid behind the tee-line, slightly buried. Skip LeMoel could have drawn for the tie, but chose to play a delicate double to win, that jammed on the back rock, allowing Team Salviulo to steal one for the 6-4 upset.

Team McKenzie Re/Max, skipped by Deane Horning, seemed to be in trouble every end against Team Bill van Yzerloo, but two doubles by third Sue McKenzie and two more by Skip Deane kept this a very close game.

The teams traded singles to start, then after Horning’s first double of the night, van Yzerloo chose to blank the third. Team van Yzerloo were laying three halfway through the fourth end, but after a couple of missed guards and a Sue McKenzie double, Skip van Yzerloo attempted a difficult flat double for two that over-curled, giving Team Re/Max a steal of two. Skip van Yzerloo made a perfect hit n roll behind cover in the fifth, which led to an open draw for three, followed by a steal of one in the sixth when Horning’s last rock take-out hung wide. Team van Yzerloo had two buried on the edge of the 4-foot when Horning made the shot of the night, a long angle-raise double to sit three and be one up without coming home. Again Team van Yzerloo were laying two buried on the 4-foot, before Horning unleashed his magic once more, a double raise tap to the back of the button, eliminating one opposition stone that Skip Bill couldn’t negotiate a way in, ending in an exciting 6-6 tie.

A shorthanded Team Nathan Small, skipped by Devo Devine, played a great game against Team Myron Nichol. Team Nichol seemed to struggle on where to put the broom on the weight sensitive ice this night, leading to Team Small stealing singles in the first, second, fourth and fifth to be up 4-0 after five ends. Team Nichol got two back in the sixth when Skip Myron made both draws to the covered 4-foot, but Skip Devine snuffed out any comeback with a couple of delicate come around taps for two, securing a 6-2 Team Small win.

The Kootenay Savings double round-robin regular season is now completed with Team Myron Nichol finishing in first place. There will now be a four week playoff session, concluding on Feb. 27.