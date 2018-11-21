Super League Curling: Cream of curling crop rises to the top

Kootenay Savings Super League goes every Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Trail Curling Club

Three games ended early in Kootenay Savings Super League action at the Trail Curling Club on Thursday, as the top teams continued to distance themselves from the pack.

Team Myron Nichol had their way with Team Ken Fines, manufacturing a deuce in the first end then stealing the rest of the way to post a 8-0 shutout.

It was a similar story with Team Bedard Excavating, skipped by Deane Horning, versus Team Heather Nichol. Team Bedard posted a deuce in the first, then stole another in the second. Skip Heather made a perfect draw for one in three, and again in the sixth, but a large Team Bedard steal of four in the fifth was too much to overcome, conceding a 9-2 Horning win.

Team Sitkum IT, skipped by Nando Salviulo, and Team Bill Van Yzerloo played a defensive battle until the decisive sixth end. Van Yzerloo was forced to take one in the first, then stole singles in the next two ends as Skip Nando struggled with his draw weight. Nando bounced back with a perfect come around tap off the four-foot for one in the fourth, then stole the fifth, to close the gap to 3-2, only to give up a four ender in the sixth, surrendering to a 7-2 Team VanYzerloo win.

Team Darrin Albo looked to have the game in hand against Team Nathan Small. Albo put up a field goal in the first, stole a single in the second, then another in the third when Skip Nathans attempt at a hit and stick for five, hung wide, jamming Albo’s stone against one of his own to remain shot. Small redeemed himself with a perfect double for two in the fourth, but Albo responded with his own take-out for two, and a seemingly comfortable 7-2 lead after 5. Undaunted, Team Small posted a three in six, stole a game changing three in seven, and buried the shot stone early leading to another steal in eight, and an improbable 9-7 comeback victory.

Kootenay Savings Super League curling resumes at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Trail Curling Club.

