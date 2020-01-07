Super League Curling: Nichol circus shot clinches win over Re/Max

The Kootenay Savings Super League curled back into action this past Thursday.

Team Brian LeMoel started things off with a draw for one in the first against Team Darrin Albo, then stole a single in the second when Albo’s attempt at a take-out stayed wide. Facing three rocks in the third, Skip Albo cut the lead in half, drawing for his one, but racked on a guard in the fourth, leading to Skip LeMoel having an open draw for three.

Team Albo were in trouble again in the fifth, with Skip Darrin drawing against four, but losing the measurement for a LeMoel steal of one. Facing many more stones in the sixth, Albo made his draw for one, but after Team LeMoel blanked the seventh, Albo shook hands for a 6-2 LeMoel win.

Team McKenzie Remax, skipped by Deane Horning, and Team Myron Nichol played an entertaining back and forth affair. Team Remax blanked the first, then gave up a steal of two in the second when Horning’s last rock draw came up short. When Nichols last rock attempt at a hit and roll stayed in the open, Horning made an open take-out for three. Team Nichol tied the game with a draw for one in the fourth, then forced Horning to draw for one in the fifth. Skip Myron made two perfect draws behind cover for a deuce in six, followed by Horning responding with an open hit for two in seven. Team Remax were looking to steal the eighth, laying two, with one partially buried, when Skip Myron made an impossible angle double take-out, staying for two, and an exciting 7-6 Nichol win.

Team Les Lepine, skipped by Alan Bressanutti this week, were in tough against Team Bill van Yzerloo. Bressanutti was forced to draw for one in the first, then made an nice draw against four in the second, that van Yzerloo attempted to pick out for five, but it hung wide, and had to settle for a field goal. The teams traded singles in the third and fourth ends, before Skip Alan’s draw weight betrayed him in the fifth, leading to a van Yzerloo steal of three. The teams again traded singles in the sixth and seventh ends, before shaking hands for a 8-3 van Yzerloo victory.

Team Nando Salviulo played a strong game against Team Desiree Borsato, skipped by Devo Devine this week. Team Salviulo opened the scoring with an open hit for two in the first. Everything went Team Borsato’s way in the second, leading to a huge four-ender. The teams played a close-to-the-vest clean next couple of ends, with Skip Nando executing perfect hit and roll outs to blank the third, fourth and fifth ends. It looked like Team Borsato was adding to their lead, laying three in the sixth, before Skip Nando made a peel-weight triple to score one. Team Salviulo stole the seventh to tie the game when Skip Devine’s last rock hit and rolled out, then stole the eighth when Devine’s last rock runback just missed, for a nail-biting 5-4 Salviulo win.

Team Nathan Small were unavailable for their game against Team Ken Fines.