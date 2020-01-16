Super League Curling: Nichol doubles up Lepine

Team Les Lepine, skipped by Murray Walsh, gave Team Myron Nichol all they could handle this past week in the Kootenay Savings Super League action at the Trail Curling Club.

Nichol started with an open hit for two in the first, then forced Walsh to draw for one in the second. Skip Nichol was facing four with his last rock in the third, a wide angle hit and roll, that came up short, for a Lepine steal of two. Lepine had Nichol in trouble again in the fourth, before Skip Myron executed a perfect double take-out to lay three. An unfortunate last rock pick gave Team Nichol a steal of one in the fifth. Team Lepine closed the gap with a single in the sixth, but couldn’t get any closer as Nichol scored a deuce in seven, for a handshaking 8-4 Nichol win.

A lot of rocks were in play every end in the game between Team Nathan Small and Team Bill van Yzerloo. Team Small found themselves down 5-1, but had van Yzerloo in trouble in the fourth, and laying four, before van Yzerloo third Don Freschi ran a double take-out, followed by another double by van Yzerloo that held Small to a two spot. Team Small chipped away at the lead with a steal of one in five, but after Skip Nate’s last rock hit-and-roll attempt rolled right out, van Yzerloo had an open draw for three to restore the four point lead on the way to an 8-5 van Yzerloo win.

It was a tale of two games between Team McKenzie-ReMax, skipped by Deane Horning, and Team Ken Fines. It was all Team ReMax early, with Skip Horning drawing for two in the first, then burying rocks early that Team Fines just couldn’t get to, for steals in the second, third and fourth ends to be up 7-0. Skip Fines regained his draw weight with two perfect ones behind cover for a deuce in 5, then stole two. Fines was laying three in the eighth, before Horning made a hit and stay with his last to win 7-4.

It was a tight game between Team Desiree Borsato and Team Brian Lemoel. Team Lemoel took a 3-2 lead after four ends, and started to inch their way to a bigger lead, with a steal in five, then another in six when Borsato’s last rock double attempt jammed. Borsato had to settle for one when her difficult last rock hit-and-stay on the edge of the 12-foot rolled out, then watched as Team Lemoel played a perfect eighth end, running them out of rocks, for a close 5-3 Lemoel win.

Team Albo was unavailable for their game against Team Nando Salviulo.