Super League Curling: Small completes comeback win over Salviulo

The Kootenay Savings Super League was back in action this past week after cancelling the previous week’s games due to horrible weather and driving conditions.

Team Nando Salviulo seemed to be cruising against a struggling Team Nathan Small, putting up a large 4-ender in the first when Skip Nate breezed a last rock take-out, then stole a deuce in the second when his last rock draw ticked a guard. Skip Small was undeterred, drawing to the 4-foot against three in the third, then slowly started to chip away at the lead, with single steals in the fourth, fifth and sixth ends to close the gap to 6-4.

Team Small carried the momentum into seven with a steal of three. With Team Small laying one behind a tight corner guard, Skip Salviulo could have drawn to the open house for a tie, but went for the win, attempting an angle raise take-out that over-curled, sealing an 8-6 Small victory.

Team Brian Lemoel, firing on all cylinders, had Team Les Lepine, skipped by Alan Bressanutti this week, in trouble every end. Lemoel stole a single in one, then laying three buried in two, Skip Bressanutti attempted a long angle runback that hit and stuck but didn’t roll far enough, settling for second shot. Skip Al got his team on the board with a draw to the four-foot for one in the third, but it was all Team Lemoel after that, with skip Brian just missing a tripe raise take-out for five, settling for a deuce, then stealing the fifth and sixth ends for a convincing 7-1 win.

Team Bill van Yzerloo was also running hot this night against top-ranked Team Myron Nichol. If it weren’t for the stellar play of Skip Myron, this game would have been over in four ends. Down 2-1 after two, Skip Nichol then faced 4 to 5 opposition stones with his last rock in the next four ends, limiting the damage with an angle raise tap to the edge of the 4-foot for a van Yzerloo one in three, then drew to the edge of a crowded 4-foot for a van Yzerloo steal of two in four, but ticked and rolled too far in the fifth for a huge van Yzerloo steal of three in a 9-4 victory.

Team Ken Fines just couldn’t get any traction against Team Darrin Albo, skipped by Dennis Schlender this week. Team Fines should have been up a couple after three, and could have won the game, but a tick here, and a sweeping mistake there had Team Albo stealing the whole game, pitching a 7-0 conceded shutout after six.

With Deane Horning away, Team McKenzie Re/Max were skipped by James McKenzie against Team Desiree Borsato. Team Re/Max started quickly with an open hit for two in the first, followed by a well guarded rock to steal a single in the second. Team Borsato chose to blank the third, then settled for a single in the fourth when her last rock take-out rolled too far. Team Borsato got their draw down leading to steals in the fifth, sixth and seventh ends to take a 4-3 lead coming home without. Team McKenzie super subs of Kelly Keraiff and James McKay kept the front of the house clear with a couple of center-guard splits, leaving Skip Borsato nowhere to draw behind, leaving Skip McKenzie an open hit for three, and a well fought 6-4 Team Re/Max win.

Kootenay Savings Super League final week of the regular season goes Thursday, before a month of playoffs in February.

Good Luck to KS Super League curlers Nando Salviulo and Nathan Small who are competing in the BC Mens Provincial Playdowns in Cranbrook this week.