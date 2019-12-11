Nando Salviulo’s team hurries hard in a match against the Bill van Yzerloo Team on Thursday at Kootenay Savings Super League Curling at the Trail Curling Club. Jim Bailey photo.

Super League Curling: Team Small edges out Lepine

Kootenay Savings Super League Curling goes Thursday night at 7 p.m. at the Trail Curling Club

This past week in the Kootenay savings Super League saw Team Bill van Yzerloo get out to a good start against Team Nando Salviulo.

With a couple of early rocks in the 4-foot, Team van Yzerloo guarded early, leading to an opening end steal of two. It was more of the same in the second, with Skip Salviulo running a perfect double just to hold the opposition to a steal of one. Salviulo was facing three again in the third, this time, calmly drawing through a port to the button to get his team on the board. After Skip Nando’s last rock draw in the fourth hung wide, van Yzerloo had a free draw for three, then stole the fifth on the way to a 7-3 van Yzerloo win.

Team Desiree Borsato kept league leading Team Myron Nichol off balance early, with Nichol blanking the first, then Skip Myron had to hit and stick staring at three in the second. Team Borsato kept the pressure on in the third, settling for a deuce when Skip Des’ last rock came up short. Momentum started to turn in Team Nichol’s favour in the fourth after a couple of hit and roll outs, Skip Myron put his team in front with an open draw for three. Team Nichol applied the pressure in the fifth, leading to a steal of two. A ton of rocks were in play in the sixth, and with the house sealed up tight and Borsato unable to negotiate a way in, they shook hands for a 6-2 Nichol win.

It was a tight, well played game between Team Les Lepine and Team Nathan Small. Team Small made some excellent freezes to open with a three-ender. Both teams got into a defensive take-out game, trading hits, with Lepine blanking the second, third and fourth ends. Lepine decided to hit and stick for one in the fifth, then went on the offensive leading to steals in the sixth and seventh to tie the game at three. Team Lepine looked to have the eighth end stolen for the win, but Skip Small had other plans, executing a perfect slight angle raise tap onto the shot stone for the winning point, and an exciting 4-3 Small win.

Both Team Darrin Albo and Team McKenzie Remax, skipped by Deane Horning, were missing players and bolstered with spares this night. Team Albo were forced to take one in the first, then returned the favour, as Horning drew for one in the second. Team Remax took the lead in the third, when Skip Albo hit and rolled to far with his last shot, giving Horning a steal of one. Team Albo retook the lead with an open draw for two in the third, then super sub Steve Kivell and third Bill Clark were on fire after that, with perfect hit-n-rolls and come-around freezes on the button, allowing Skip Albo to throw up guards, leading to steals in the fifth, sixth and seventh ends, and an 8-2 Albo victory.

Team Brian LeMoel continued their winning ways of late, with a controlled win over Team Ken Fines. Team LeMoel were laying three when Skip Fines drew for one with his last rock in the first. LeMoel had draw weight on this night, scoring a deuce in the second, then drawing around guards to the 4-foot in the third for a steal of three. Team Fines manufactured a deuce in the fourth, then closed the gap to 5-4, with a steal in five. But that was as close as Team Fines would get as Team LeMoel went on to a 7-4 win.

