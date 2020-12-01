Super League Curling: van Yzerloo-Fines match goes down to wire

Early steals opened the door for Team Nichol in a victory over Team Small on Thursday at Kootenay Savings Super League curling. Photo: Jim Bailey.

Only one game went down to the wire this past week in the Kootenay Savings Super League.

A short-staffed Team Ken Fines from Trail held their own against league-leading Team Bill van Yzerloo from Castlegar. Skip Bill made a nice short, cross-ice double leading to a steal of one in the first. Skip Fines had a chance at three in the second, but his last rock take-out overcurled, settling for a deuce.

Team van Yzerloo manufactured their own deuce in the third, then stole singles in the fourth and fifth ends when Fines just missed a couple of long raises runbacks for multiple points. Team Fines third, Craig Fines made an excellent raise tap, totally buried, then Skip Fines followed with a perfect wide pathed draw to the edge of the button for a deuce in the sixth. Team van Yzerloo missed a chance at two in the seventh, settling for one to be two up coming home.

Sitting one, Skip Fines had another long angle take-out on his last rock for multiple points and the win, but it overcurled, allowing Team van Yzerloo to escape with a 6-5 win.

Team Bartlett Excavating, skipped by Cody Bartlett, had their way with Team Les Lepine this night, as Skip Les struggled with his draw weight.

Skip Bartlett was heavy on his last rock draw in the first, settling for a single point. There were a lot of guards in play the rest of the way, with Team Bartlett out curling Team Lepine, leaving Skip Lepine with no open hits, only wide pathed draws to try and salvage one point each end.

Unfortunately Skip Les’s last rocks were either an inch short or just rubbing a guard, giving Team Bartlett steals in the second, third, fourth and fifth ends. Skip Lepine made a beautiful hit n’ roll to score one in the sixth before conceding to a 10-1 Bartlett Excavating win.

Both skips struggled with the ice in the game between Team Myron Nichol and Team Nathan Small.

Skip Nichol doubled himself out in the first, allowing Team Small to blank the end. Team Nichol got behind some early guards first, leading to steals of two in the second and third ends. Team Small had a chance to close the gap in the fourth, but Skip Nate’s last rock, come around tap for three overcurled, clipping a guard, settling for a single.

Skip Small buried his last rock draw in the fifth, but Skip Nichol did one better, with a perfect in-off from the corner edge of the 12-foot for his single. Another Nichol steal in the sixth frustrated Team Small to shake hands for the 6-1 Team Nichol victory.

Team Darrin Albo struck first in their game against Team Brian LeMoel, with an open draw for two in the first.

Team LeMoel responded with their own free draw for two in the second. The game started to tilt LeMoels way in the third, when Skip Albo’s last rock double take-out attempt threw a tiny port clipped the guard, giving Team LeMoel a steal of two. Facing three guarded stones with his last rock in the fourth, Skip Albo’s come around raise tap was just a bit too heavy, but limited the damage to only a LeMoel steal of one.

Skip Albo attempted to blank the fifth, but clipped the guard for another LeMoel steal of one. In a messy sixth end, Skip Albo was left with a difficult long angle raise double take-out for a possible five, but again it overcurled, for a Team Albo single. Team LeMoel took one in the seventh, for the hand shaking 7-3 win.