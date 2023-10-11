Super League curls into new season with 10 teams

Contributed by Richard Faunt

The Kootenay Savings Super League kicked off another season with some familiar names and three new teams expanding the league back up to 10 teams this year.

Familiar face Jill Winters is skipping a new entry of ladies this year, but were in tough against last years regular season champion, Team Bill van Yzerloo, skipped by Don Freschi this week.

Skip Satch made two nice draws thru a narrow port to secure a deuce in the 1st. Skip Jill came up short on a draw in the 2nd, for a Team van Yzerloo steal of three. Team Winters got on the board with a last rock draw in the third, then stole a single in the 4th after 2nd Heather Nichol made a perfect come around freeze to the edge of the button that couldnt be removed . Team van Yzerloo grabbed back momentum with a field goal in the fifth, then salted the game away with a steal in the sixth for a hand shaking 9-2 win.

Team Les Lepine and Team Ken Coles waged a tight back and forth battle. Skip Lepine made two perfect freeze draws in the 1st for a steal of two. Team Coles blanked the 2nd, then got on the board with a draw to the 4foot for one in the 3rd. The teams traded singles in the 4th and 5th, before Team Cole stole one in 6th to tie the game at 3 all. Team Lepine’s front end overswept his last rock draw, giving up another steal of one on a measurement in the 7th. Undeterred, Team Lepine manufactured a deuce in the 8th to pull out an exciting 4-3 win.

Team Ken Fines came out a little rusty in their game against Team Marcus Partridge. Facing two, Skip Marcus made a hit n stick for one in the 1st. Team Partridge third, Reid Miller, made a nice hit n roll behind cover, setting the stage for a steal of three in the 2nd. Team Partridge cruised the rest of the way, drawing behind guards early, then putting up impregnable brick walls, leading to steals in the 3rd, 4th 5th and 6th ends to pitch a 8-0 shutout.

Team Myron Nichols and Team Deane Horning, skipped by Devo Devine this week, played a classic game, where the outcome was in doubt until the last rock. Team Horning blanked the 1st, then gave up a steal of one in the 2nd on Skip Nichols’ perfect draw behind a guard. Facing three, Skip Devine made a hit n stick for one in the 3rd, then drew to the button behind cover in the 4th leading to a steal of one. Skip Devine missed a double take-out with his last in the 5th, allowing Skip Myron an open draw for three. Skip Devo made no mistake with a hit n roll to count one in the 6th. Leading 6-3, Team Nichol looked to be in total command with a deuce in the 7th, and were sitting 2nd shot behind cover with one rock to come in the 8th. But Skip Devine brought the crowd to its feet, making an improbable 14 foot angle guard raise take-out , and stayed for a game-tying three, making the final 6-6.

Two new teams, Team Wes Meger and Team Laurie Karn, were unable to attend the first week, and will make their game up at a later date.

The Kootenay Savings Super League goes every Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Trail Curling Club, refreshments are served and spectators are welcome.

READ: Trail Curling Club set for B.C. senior championship

City of TrailcurlingRossland